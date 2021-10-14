Information about IHS Holding Limited





IHS Holding Limited announced today the pricing of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, at a public offering price of $21.00 per share.

The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol “IHS”.

Wendel currently owns 62,975,396 shares of IHS Holding Limited (in addition to the 12,374,657 shares managed by Wendel for third parties) and will not sell any shares in the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: