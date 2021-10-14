checkAd

AB “Novaturas” sales director Albert Zinevič joins Top executives’ team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 08:18  |  16   |   |   

Leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” is expanding its management team. Albert Zinevič, sales director, joins Top executives’ team.

"I am excited that a colleague with such an extensive professional experience in sales joins our experienced management team. It is no coincidence that Albert is joining our group now, as one of our main priorities is developing and strengthening both direct and indirect sales channels. Albert will also focus on establishing and managing travelers' experience”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

"I have discovered myself in the hospitality industry 15 years ago and I appreciate the opportunity to join the team of tourism sectors’ leader in the Baltic States, especially having in mind that tourism and travels are an integral part of my life. My many years of experience in sales and marketing in the hospitality business has instilled in me the drive to successfully achieve financial goals", says Albert Zinevic, “Novaturas” group sales director.

Albert Zinevic has obtained more than 12 years of experience in sales and marketing. For the last 6 years he has been sales and marketing director in UAB “Villon”. A. Zinevič also conducts academic activities at Kazimieras Simonavičius University, giving lectures on hospitality business.

AB “Novaturas” Top executives team consists of 4 members: Audronė Keinytė, CEO, Ieva Galvydienė, CCO, Olga Belova, CMO Albert Zinevič, CSO.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance
Giedrius Ribakovas
giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt
+370 616 79601





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB “Novaturas” sales director Albert Zinevič joins Top executives’ team Leading tour operator in the Baltic states AB “Novaturas” is expanding its management team. Albert Zinevič, sales director, joins Top executives’ team. "I am excited that a colleague with such an extensive professional experience in sales joins …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...