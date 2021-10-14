Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty

Divestment of Narrabri thermal coal royalty for consideration of up to $36 millionLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its exit …

The consideration is structured as fixed payments totalling $21.6 million, along with contingent payments which could generate a further $14 million. The transaction is expected to close on 31 December 2021, with no material conditions precedent to closing. Anglo Pacific will continue to receive royalties from Narrabri until the end of the current calendar year.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce its exit from thermal coal by entering into an agreement to sell its 1% gross revenue royalty over the Narrabri mine to the operator, Whitehaven Coal Limited ("Whitehaven") for consideration of up to $36 million.

This transaction significantly improves the Group's carbon footprint with a remaining portfolio of assets now increasingly weighted towards cobalt, vanadium, copper and nickel - commodities which will be essential to decarbonise energy generation in the years ahead.

Highlights

$21.6 million fixed consideration, to be received in instalments until 31 December 2026, of which ~$13 million will be received within 18 months of the transaction close date

Contingent consideration of a further estimated $14 million depending on future coal price levels, Narrabri sales volumes and the successful permitting of the Narrabri South extension

H2 2021 Narrabri royalty income estimated at $1 - 2 million to be paid to Anglo Pacific, a period which is seeing elevated thermal coal prices

Increases Anglo Pacific's portfolio contribution from 21 st century commodities that support a more sustainable world

Provides Anglo Pacific with the opportunity to redeploy capital into further acquisitions

Anglo Pacific CEO, Julian Treger, commented:

"I am delighted to announce that we have entered into an agreement to sell the Narrabri thermal coal royalty, which is aligned with our strategy and represents a further step in focusing on the investment in 21st century commodities supporting a more sustainable world.

This transaction is consistent with our stated strategy of moving away from carbon-based energy exposure, as demonstrated by our investments in copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium and most recently the transformational $205 million Voisey's Bay cobalt stream acquired earlier this year.

Whitehaven was selected as the preferred bidder following a competitive sales process, on the basis of an offer which we considered to provide maximum value to Anglo Pacific shareholders. We intend to deploy the proceeds from this transaction into further acquisitions, including to partially fund the upcoming $20 million Incoa calcium carbonate financing which is likely to occur in H1 2022."