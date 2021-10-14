Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q4 organic growth 6% vs. estimate 4.3%.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 84 million vs. estimate EUR 86 million
- Q4 revenue EUR 293 million vs. estimate EUR 289 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 28.8% vs. estimate 29.7%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28%; some analysts expected 28-29%
- Q4 net income EUR 69.2 million vs. estimate EUR 63 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 5-8%, in line with expectations
- Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Mid- to high single-digit organic growth
- Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Increase in EBIT margin before special items
- Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Average growth in free cash flow before special items exceeding the average growth in EBIT
