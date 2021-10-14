Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 08:13 | | 38 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 08:13 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q4 organic growth 6% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 84 million vs. estimate EUR 86 millionQ4 revenue EUR 293 million vs. estimate EUR 289 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT margin 28.8% vs. estimate 29.7%Outlook FY adjusted … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q4 organic growth 6% vs. estimate 4.3%.Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 84 million vs. estimate EUR 86 millionQ4 revenue EUR 293 million vs. estimate EUR 289 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT margin 28.8% vs. estimate 29.7%Outlook FY adjusted … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen Q4 organic growth 6% vs. estimate 4.3%.

Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 84 million vs. estimate EUR 86 million

Q4 revenue EUR 293 million vs. estimate EUR 289 million

Q4 adjusted EBIT margin 28.8% vs. estimate 29.7%

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 27-28%; some analysts expected 28-29%

Q4 net income EUR 69.2 million vs. estimate EUR 63 million

Outlook FY organic growth 5-8%, in line with expectations

Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Mid- to high single-digit organic growth

Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Increase in EBIT margin before special items

Chr. Hansen ambitions until 2024/25 Average growth in free cash flow before special items exceeding the average growth in EBIT



