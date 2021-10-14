checkAd

2G Energy AG: Order intake up by around 70% to EUR 43.8 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 26.0 million)

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Forecast
2G Energy AG: Order intake up by around 70% to EUR 43.8 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 26.0 million)

14.10.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Heek, 14 October 2021

2G Energy AG: Order intake up by around 70% to EUR 43.8 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 26.0 million)

  • Incoming orders from abroad grow by 161% (Q3 2021: EUR 20.1 million; previous year: EUR 7.7 million)
  • Domestic order intake expands by 30% (Q3 2021: EUR 23.8 million; previous year: EUR 18.3 million)
  • According to preliminary figures, the order backlog at the end of Q3 exceeds previous high at the end of August 2018
  • Deliveries burdened by material supply bottlenecks
  • EBIT forecast 2021 narrowed to 6.0 to 6.75% (previously stated at 6.0 to 7.5%)

Heek, 14 October 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, continued to record very dynamic order intake of EUR 43.8 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 26.0 million).

After the first nine months, incoming orders amounted to a total EUR 135.6 million, around 22% up on the previous year's figure (EUR 111.5 million).

Foreign business also took a lively course in the third quarter and contributed to around 46% of order intake. Overall, the distribution of order intake in the past quarter breaks down as follows:

CHP Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Deviation
  in MEUR in % in MEUR in % in MEUR in %
Germany 23.8 54 % 18.3 70 % 5.5 + 30 %
Rest of Europe 13.4 30 % 5.5 21 % 7.9 + 144 %
North/Central America 0.9 2 % 0.2 1 % 0.7 + 350 %
Asia/Australia 2.5 6 % 0.3 1 % 2.2 + 733 %
Rest of the world 3.3 8 % 1.7 7 % 1.6 + 94 %
Total 43.8 100 % 26.0 100 % 17.8 + 69 %
 

According to preliminary figures, the order book at the end of Q3 exceeds the previous high of August 2018, which stood at EUR 161.8 million. The production capacities expanded as part of the lead-to-lean project are thereby fully utilized until the middle of next year.

