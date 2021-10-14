checkAd

Sydbank A/S revises upwards its outlook for 2021

Company Announcement No 18/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
14 October 2021  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S revises upwards its outlook for 2021

Profit after tax is now projected to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m

The outlook is revised upwards to a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m. In connection with the release of Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021 on 25 August 2021 we announced that we expected a profit after tax in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m for 2021.

Q3 2021 was characterised by continued:

  • high customer activity
  • tight cost control
  • favourable developments in customers’ financial circumstances.

As a result of the positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105m was recorded in Q3 2021. Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to represent a net reversal totalling around DKK 400m. The management estimate related to covid-19 of DKK 325m from 2020 was unchanged at end-Q3 2021.

Sydbank’s Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2021 will be released on 27 October 2021 as planned.

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Susanne Ingemann Faber, Press Officer, tel +45 26 29 11 29

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment





