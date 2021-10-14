checkAd

Cargotec’s January–September 2021 interim report to be published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 14 OCTOBER 2021 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)
Cargotec’s January–September 2021 interim report to be published on Thursday, 28 October 2021

Cargotec Corporation will publish its January–September 2021 interim report on Thursday, 28 October 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 3:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 2:30 p.m. EEST.

The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be accessed with the code 24099885# by calling to one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
France: +33 170 750 711
Germany: +49 691 380 3430
Singapore: +65 642 983 49
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
Switzerland: +41 225 809 034
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2021-q3/. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec’s website later during the day.

Note that by joining the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com





