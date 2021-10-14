checkAd

Cegedim obtains eIDAS qualification and joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

The qualification allows Cegedim to create qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 14, 2021 – Cegedim, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411-1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. For Cegedim SA, the certification marks the culmination of months of work spent creating a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.

This qualification is a key step for the Group. It opens new horizons for developing myriad electronic signatures and digital ID solutions.
In addition to the hosting and facilities management services provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary cegedim.cloud, which are certified: ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018 and HDS for the hosting of healthcare data in its French data centers, Cegedim SA is also ETSI certified for the generation of advanced certificates. These certifications and recognitions are vitally important in the markets served by Cegedim and its subsidiaries, such as, Cegedim Insurance Solutions, Cegedim e-business and Cegedim SRH.

Cegedim offers a complete range of solutions and the highest possible level of security, from process digitalization with embedded electronic signature workflows to electronic vaults for storage.

About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,300 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €500 million in 2020.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr
And follow Cegedim on Twitter@CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

