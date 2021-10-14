Demant Recalling Certain Oticon Implants; Sees Costs of DKK 70-100 Million Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 08:30 | | 15 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 08:30 | (PLX AI) – Demant recalling non-implanted Oticon Medical Neuro Zti implants and temporarily halting sales of new implants after finding performance issues in a small subset of implants. Says no reported safety eventsAs of 13 October, a total of 28 … (PLX AI) – Demant recalling non-implanted Oticon Medical Neuro Zti implants and temporarily halting sales of new implants after finding performance issues in a small subset of implants. Says no reported safety eventsAs of 13 October, a total of 28 … (PLX AI) – Demant recalling non-implanted Oticon Medical Neuro Zti implants and temporarily halting sales of new implants after finding performance issues in a small subset of implants.

Says no reported safety events

As of 13 October, a total of 28 implants had either been explanted or were under surveillance to be explanted

Company says there are no safety concerns for existing users, and most users are unlikely to experience any issues

Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary halt in sales is likely to extend into 2022

In addition to lost revenue, the voluntary field corrective action will also result in certain one-off costs, which are expected to amount to DKK 70-100 million in 2021



