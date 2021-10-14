Demant Recalling Certain Oticon Implants; Sees Costs of DKK 70-100 Million
(PLX AI) – Demant recalling non-implanted Oticon Medical Neuro Zti implants and temporarily halting sales of new implants after finding performance issues in a small subset of implants. Says no reported safety eventsAs of 13 October, a total of 28 …
- (PLX AI) – Demant recalling non-implanted Oticon Medical Neuro Zti implants and temporarily halting sales of new implants after finding performance issues in a small subset of implants.
- Says no reported safety events
- As of 13 October, a total of 28 implants had either been explanted or were under surveillance to be explanted
- Company says there are no safety concerns for existing users, and most users are unlikely to experience any issues
- Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary halt in sales is likely to extend into 2022
- In addition to lost revenue, the voluntary field corrective action will also result in certain one-off costs, which are expected to amount to DKK 70-100 million in 2021
