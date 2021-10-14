Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,300-1,450 Million from DKK 1,150-1,350 Milion
(PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost controlSydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 millionImpairment …
(PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost controlSydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 millionImpairment …
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.
- Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost control
- Sydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 million
- Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to represent a net reversal totalling around DKK 400 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare