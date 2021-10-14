Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,300-1,450 Million from DKK 1,150-1,350 Milion Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 08:32 | | 20 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 08:32 | (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost controlSydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 millionImpairment … (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost controlSydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 millionImpairment … (PLX AI) – Sydbank new outlook FY net income DKK 1,300-1,450 million vs. DKK 1,150-1,350 million previously.

Sydbank says Q3 saw high customer activity and tight cost control

Sydbank Q3 net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 105 million

Impairment charges for 2021 as a whole are expected to represent a net reversal totalling around DKK 400 million



