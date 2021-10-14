Cantargia receives positive EMA opinion for orphan designation of nadunolimab for treatment of pancreatic cancer

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced that the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for orphan designation of nadunolimab (CAN04) for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The European Commission is now expected to grant the orphan designation. This provides a range of incentives in the continued clinical development of CAN04 in pancreatic cancer.

The COMP at the EMA has issued a positive opinion for orphan designation of CAN04 for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The opinion is forwarded to the European Commission which is expected to grant the orphan designation within 30 days. The positive opinion is based on data from the ongoing CANFOUR trial, a phase I/IIa study where CAN04 is investigated in patients with advanced PDAC as first line combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel. CAN04 was granted US Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of pancreatic cancer by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2021.

The EMA orphan designation is designed to encourage the development of new treatments for life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions that are rare and affect not more than five in 10,000 people in the EU. For a therapy to qualify for orphan designation in the EU, one of several requirements is that, unless no satisfactory method of treatment of the condition concerned has been authorized, the therapy must be of significant benefit to those affected by the condition. Therapies that meet the EMA's orphan designation criteria qualify for several incentives, including 10 years of market exclusivity, protocol assistance, and potentially reduced fees for regulatory activities. More information is available at www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/research-development/orphan-designation-research-development.