UNION therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in the OSIRIS Phase 2a study of oral orismilast for the treatment of mild to severe hidradenitis suppurativa

- Orismilast is a next generation PDE4 inhibitor with broad anti-inflammatory properties also in development for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis

HELLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION therapeutics A/S, a privately-held, multi-asset, clinical stage, pharmaceutical company focused on immunology and infectious diseases, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in OSIRIS, a Phase 2, open-label, proof of concept study of an oral tablet formulation of orismilast in adult patients with mild, moderate, and severe HS. The primary objective of OSIRIS is to explore evidence of efficacy of oral orismilast in the treatment of patients with HS for up to 16 weeks. Orismilast is currently in Phase 2 of clinical development for various inflammatory skin diseases, including psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

The investigator-initiated, single-site OSIRIS study is led by Professor Gregor B. Jemec, Founding Chairman of the Department of Dermatology, Zealand University Hospital Roskilde, Denmark. Dr. Jemec is at the global forefront of HS research, contributing significantly to the definition and management of the disease with more than 200 publications so far.

Professor Gregor B. Jemec said, "Hidradenitis suppurativa is an autoimmune systemic skin disease. It causes wide-spread inflammation and scarring causing serious detrimental effects on the quality of life of patients. Yet it has only limited treatment options, that often provide only temporary symptomatic relief. There is a significant and urgent unmet need for an effective therapy. We are therefore very pleased to be able to enroll the first of 24 patients in the study and hope that orismilast as an innovative oral approach will demonstrate benefit in the management of this devastating illness."

Kim Kjøller, Chief Executive Officer of UNION therapeutics said, "While HS may be a niche indication, it has serious consequences for the patient. Due to chronic pain, drainage, and malodor associated with lesions, the condition imposes a significant burden on patients' quality of life. With limited treatment options today, we are eager to support Gregor B. Jemec and his team at Zealand University Hospital investigating the potential of orismilast for becoming a safe and efficient, first in class, oral treatment for HS."