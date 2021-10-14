checkAd

Blender Bites Initiates US Expansion Through Partnership With Retail Broker, Active Marketing Group Inc., Providing Exposure To Up to 50,000 New Retail Locations in the US

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the engagement of Active Marketing Group Inc. ("AMG"), as its US retail broker.

AMG is a highly respected and experienced firm comprised of retail experts specializing in sales and marketing, driving growth for consumer goods and manufacturers in retail markets throughout North America. Over its 30 years development, AMG has established relationships with buyers in every major big box retailer in the US and has built a reputation for introducing new products to the market, securing strategic shelf space, and optimizing in-store promotional activities for its brand management clients.

AMG's proven approach to brand (client) management is premised on the philosophy - be very selective in the brands they partner with; keep the number of brands they represent small; and give their carefully selected brands "full attention EVERY day". Their rigorous process of selecting brands they will represent, allows them to fulfill the unmet needs of their retailer partners, which ultimately leads to continuous growth for their brand partners.

Blender Bites' frozen smoothies are currently available in over 800 grocery and retail locations across Canada. The Company's engagement of AMG has the potential to provide additional exposure to upwards of 50,000 US-based retail grocery stores, including big box stores. Partnering with this leading marketing and retail broker, will provide the Company with significant market exposure, in what is one of the largest vegan and healthy lifestyle populations in the world.

"US expansion is a major milestone for Blender Bites. Entering a market of 350 million people significantly increases the Company's brand recognition, and revenue outlook. We are confident the success we have had in Canada will translate to success in our US roll out. Partnering with Active Marketing and their network of retailers provides a solid foundation for our US expansion," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blender Bites Limited

Chelsie Hodge, Chief Executive Officer

Wertpapier


