Shaping your own life and being able to decide freely is a universal human need and also leads to greater satisfaction and financial confidence. Self-determination has become even more important for people in Switzerland with the experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, echoes of the pandemic are resonating: only one in three respondents is looking to the future with unconditional optimism. Financial confidence is thus also reduced: one quarter fewer people than in the previous year view their own financial situation at retirement as positive.

EQS Group-News: Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Back to a self-determined life - but the pandemic is weighing on optimism and financial confidence 14.10.2021 / 09:00

EQS-News Back to a self-determined life - but the pandemic is weighing on optimism and financial confidence

EQS Group-News: Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Back to a self-determined life - but the pandemic is weighing on optimism and financial confidence 14.10.2021 / 09:00 Zurich, 14 October 2021 Shaping your own life and being able …



