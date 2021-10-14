checkAd

Fiverr’s Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index, which analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The data and search trends prove that the hybrid operating models business adapted throughout the pandemic are here to stay. Businesses are taking advantage of both online and offline channels and making them work together to better serve customers’ needs. To do this, they are using innovative technologies and seeking out new ways to engage with their clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005117/en/

Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Small businesses around the world are welcoming their customers back, and some, welcoming customers for the first time ever. However, because of the digital transformation that took place during the pandemic, the ways that they are engaging with them are new and different,” said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. “They’re using innovative technologies and services to interact digitally, while working to create safe in-person experiences as well. As hybrid approaches towards business operations become the new norm, Fiverr’s global network of freelance talent can help businesses ensure they are set up for success.”

The following services and technologies are the top trending searches on Fiverr, globally, over the last six months.

Global Data

  • Shopify Sales Funnel; 235% Increase in search
  • Amazon PPC Campaign; 171% Increase
  • Online Course Content; 166% Increase
  • Klaviyo; 139% Increase
  • Kajabi; 135% Increase
  • Landscape Design; 100% Increase
  • GoHighLevel; 94% Increase
  • Google Maps; 94% Increase
  • Google Adwords; 93% Increase
  • Facebook Page Creation; 90% Increase

These services and technologies are in high demand amongst small businesses as of recently, which means there is immense opportunity for professionals with talent in these areas. While freelancers on Fiverr are free to set their own rates, those currently selling Amazon PPC Campaign services are earning up to $10,000 per project, and Shopify Sales Funnel professionals are earning up to $2,195 per project. A further breakdown of earnings can be found here.

In the United States, we see businesses continuing to invest in hybrid operating models. They are using tools like Canva (79% increase in search) to take advantage of online design templates for social media, websites, and mobile, but offline, for marketing materials like fliers. Restaurants are connecting with professionals to overhaul their websites and ensure their connectivity to QR codes for digital menu access (57% increase in search for Restaurant Menu Design). Ecommerce remains top of mind, with businesses enhancing SEO for Shopify stores (45% increase in search for SEO Shopify).

Fiverr’s Small Business Needs Index analyzes search data across the platform to identify services that have seen significant increases in search over the past six months. These search terms allow Fiverr to predict what’s important, what’s trending and what’s next for small businesses so they can stay on top of trends and implement new technologies. The Index also breaks down the top trending services searched for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Fiverr International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiverr’s Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index, which analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The data and search …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform
The Very Good Food Company Commences Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Fiverr to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.10.213 Wachstumsaktien, die absurd überbewertet aussehen, es aber in Wirklichkeit nicht sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.09.21Fiverr Announces Inaugural Future Collective, a Business Accelerator Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten