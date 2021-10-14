Fiverr’s Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index Reveals Importance of Retail Adapting to Hybrid Models

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index , which analyzes data from the millions of searches across the platform. The data and search trends prove that the hybrid operating models business adapted throughout the pandemic are here to stay. Businesses are taking advantage of both online and offline channels and making them work together to better serve customers’ needs. To do this, they are using innovative technologies and seeking out new ways to engage with their clients.

Fall 2021 Small Business Needs Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Small businesses around the world are welcoming their customers back, and some, welcoming customers for the first time ever. However, because of the digital transformation that took place during the pandemic, the ways that they are engaging with them are new and different,” said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. “They’re using innovative technologies and services to interact digitally, while working to create safe in-person experiences as well. As hybrid approaches towards business operations become the new norm, Fiverr’s global network of freelance talent can help businesses ensure they are set up for success.”

The following services and technologies are the top trending searches on Fiverr, globally, over the last six months.

Global Data

Shopify Sales Funnel ; 235% Increase in search

; Amazon PPC Campaign ; 171% Increase

; Online Course Content ; 166% Increase

; Klaviyo ; 139% Increase

; Kajabi ; 135% Increase

; Landscape Design ; 100% Increase

; GoHighLevel ; 94% Increase

; Google Maps ; 94% Increase

; Google Adwords ; 93% Increase

; Facebook Page Creation; 90% Increase

These services and technologies are in high demand amongst small businesses as of recently, which means there is immense opportunity for professionals with talent in these areas. While freelancers on Fiverr are free to set their own rates, those currently selling Amazon PPC Campaign services are earning up to $10,000 per project, and Shopify Sales Funnel professionals are earning up to $2,195 per project. A further breakdown of earnings can be found here.

In the United States, we see businesses continuing to invest in hybrid operating models. They are using tools like Canva (79% increase in search) to take advantage of online design templates for social media, websites, and mobile, but offline, for marketing materials like fliers. Restaurants are connecting with professionals to overhaul their websites and ensure their connectivity to QR codes for digital menu access (57% increase in search for Restaurant Menu Design). Ecommerce remains top of mind, with businesses enhancing SEO for Shopify stores (45% increase in search for SEO Shopify).

Fiverr’s Small Business Needs Index analyzes search data across the platform to identify services that have seen significant increases in search over the past six months. These search terms allow Fiverr to predict what’s important, what’s trending and what’s next for small businesses so they can stay on top of trends and implement new technologies. The Index also breaks down the top trending services searched for businesses in Australia, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005117/en/