Billy Goat Brands’ Investee FunGuys Beverages to Participate In TerraCycle’s LOOP Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) , a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ ESG ”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that its investee business, FunGuys Beverages (“ FunGuys ”), has committed to meeting the design guidelines for reusable packaging under TerraCycle’s LOOP platform (“ LOOP ”) for its KOLD-branded line of mushroom-infused cold brew coffee beverages. Headquartered in British Columbia, FunGuys is a leading distributor of organic chaga and lion's mane mushroom-infused cold brew coffee beverages. The KOLD line of beverages offer consumers an alternative and sustainable product as a supplement or even as a substitute for their daily coffee ritual.

TerraCycle is an innovative recycling company that has become a global leader in recycling hard-to-recycle materials that created the circular LOOP program to combat single-use waste. LOOP is focused on hard-to-recycle materials, making sustainable packaging accessible to consumers through partnering with trusted brands to create durable, and reusable packaging. It has established a long-standing relationship with various well known consumer packaged goods companies ranging from Burt’s Bees, Crest, Glad, Febreze, and Natures Path Organic. LOOP has support from major North American and European grocers, retailers and packaged good brands.

The FunGuys arrangement with LOOP will enable it to leverage reusable packaging for its line of KOLD-branded beverages. LOOP’s design guidelines will enable KOLD products to move from single-use packaging to a multi-use ecosystem, while also providing FunGuys with access to a scalable sales channel through LOOP’s integrated network of retail partners. Recently, LOOP was invited to present its views on sustainable business practices at the World Economic Forum.

FunGuys is focused on creating a world class and health-conscious cold brewed coffee beverage under the KOLD brand. The chaga mushrooms used in the KOLD line of products are one of the oldest natural medicines on the planet, which can promote gut health and decrease inflammation. Also, the immunity enhancing properties of lion’s mane mushrooms also used in KOLD products are believed to support cognitive health. By formulating a health-conscious cold brewed coffee product, FunGuys is working to offer a sustainable product that is not only good for people but also for the environment.