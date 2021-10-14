checkAd

Agra Ventures Subsidiary Farmako Launches New THC and CBD Testkit to German Pharmacies

The Proprietary Testkits Perform Identity Testing of Both THC and CBD in Cannabis Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU30) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH (“Farmako”), has expanded its portfolio of cannabis identity testing kits to now offer a model (the “New Testkit”) that tests for both tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) and cannabidiol (“CBD”). The New Testkit is validated for a broad range of cannabis products, which differentiates it from other available tests, and facilitates the identity testing of different types of cannabis medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It is also cheaper than obtaining test results via thin layer chromatography.

Pharmacies in Germany can now order the New Testkit from Farmako. Each unit combines the testing of both THC and CBD and contains all required material for testing the identity of cannabis in compliance with German pharmacy regulations. While waiting for the result of the THC test, which works with a test strip and a ready-to-use test solution, the CBD test can be conducted via a color test in a second ready-to-use test solution. This sequence saves pharmacists valuable time and each New Testkit also contains a test protocol that can be used by pharmacists for documentation purposes.

The specificity of the New Testkit has been validated by an independent laboratory for THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, THC/CBD balanced flowers, different cannabis extracts, Dronabinol and CBD isolate. This validation process makes Farmako’s New Testkit the broadest applicable testkit in the German market. The New Testkit is a complement to Farmako’s proprietary THC Testkit, which has been available in the market since December of 2020. Additionally, Farmako is launching a CBD-only testkit to complete the portfolio.

“We are proud to launch the New Testkits and are very happy with the early positive feedback from the market. Our biggest goal is to reduce hurdles for cannabis patients, manufacturers, medical and pharmaceutical staff. In order advance cannabis therapy, it is so important to make the work of doctors and pharmacists easier. Therefore, the possibility of conducting identity testing via validated quick-tests is a very important step in making cannabinoid therapy less complicated. We are proud to be one of the driving forces in this movement,” said Katrin Eckmans, Managing Director of Farmako.

