checkAd

EO Charging Partners with Mercedes-Benz Vans to Accelerate Electrification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 09:30  |  17   |   |   

EO Charging (“EO”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Vans to provide customers with electric vehicle chargers, charge point management software and ongoing support & maintenance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005304/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Anyone purchasing an electric van bearing the three-pointed star can benefit from the new partnership. For retail customers whose vehicle batteries will be charged at home, the EO charge point will be supplied and installed free of charge. Fleets and small businesses ordering vehicles for operation from one or more depots can also purchase EO chargers from Mercedes-Benz and its official UK Retail network at attractive rates.

Key to Mercedes-Benz Vans’ decision to engage in the new partnership was the industry-leading service and maintenance package that EO provides to customers through the installation and life of the charger. EO recently executed a program covering several thousand AC chargers at more than 50 sites across six countries for one of its clients. As part of the charging program, EO resolved any Europe-wide on-site or remote issue in an average time of under three hours.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK will be delivering 168 eSprinters to the British business unit of parcel service provider Hermes, while other fleet operators now running its electric models include the likes of Amazon, Clancy, Co-op, DPD and Royal Mail. Recognising that this new technology is still in its infancy, Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealers are also focused on helping customers of all sizes make the leap to electric.

Charlie Jardine, CEO and Founder of EO, commented: “Making the switch to an electric vehicle can be daunting for businesses and the everyday EV driver. Too often do drivers leave a dealership without having received any education on how charging works - we want to put a stop to this in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans.

“The partnership is testament to the reliability and success we’ve already achieved having worked indirectly with Mercedes-Benz Vans and is another significant step on our roadmap to becoming the global leader in charging electric car, van, truck and bus fleets.”

The manufacturer’s strategic agreement with EO reflects its ‘Ambition 2039’ climate-neutral mobility goal and commitment to assist operators in making the transition from diesel- to battery-powered vehicles.

Seite 1 von 4
First Reserve Sustainable Growth Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EO Charging Partners with Mercedes-Benz Vans to Accelerate Electrification EO Charging (“EO”), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle (“EV”) fleets, has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Vans to provide customers with electric vehicle chargers, charge point management software and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
The Very Good Food Company Commences Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21EO Charging Unveils Complete Electric Vehicle Fleet Charging Ecosystem
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21EO Charging Bolsters Business Development Team With Key Executive Hires to Further Drive International Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten