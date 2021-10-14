checkAd

Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth

Autor: PLX AI
Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of …

