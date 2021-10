Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 09:30 | | 10 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 09:30 | (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of … (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of … (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.

Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of 29.7%

Food Cultures & Enzymes EBIT margin before special items was 33%, down 5.4 percentage points from Q4 last year

Guidance for next year's margin of 27-28% was also below consensus of 28.8%

The EBIT margin miss should result in a 5% cut in consensus, analysts said



