Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of …



