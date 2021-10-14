Chr. Hansen Falls as Margin Guidance Disappoints Despite Strong Organic Growth
- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell nearly 2% in early trading despite strong fourth-quarter organic growth as margin guidance disappointed.
- Organic growth was 6% vs. estimate 4.3% in the quarter, but adjusted EBIT margin of 28.8% missed estimates of 29.7%
- Food Cultures & Enzymes EBIT margin before special items was 33%, down 5.4 percentage points from Q4 last year
- Guidance for next year's margin of 27-28% was also below consensus of 28.8%
- The EBIT margin miss should result in a 5% cut in consensus, analysts said
