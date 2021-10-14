checkAd

EANS-News AGRANA reaffirms full-year forecast, with significant EBIT growth in 2021|22 financial year

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2021, 09:40  |  10   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings in first half of 2021|22 still below one year earlier

Mid Year Results

Vienna - AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated revenue of EUR
1,424.4 million in the first half of the 2021|22 financial year, a moderate
increase of 8.8% year-on-year (H1 prior year: EUR 1,309.3 million). Operating
profit (EBIT) declined by 19.7% to EUR 44.8 million (H1 prior year: EUR 55.8
million). The EBIT reduction was attributable to higher raw material and energy
costs, a decrease in sales volumes of fruit juice concentrates from the 2020
crop, and lower margins in the Sugar segment.

AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "Earnings in the first
half of 2021|22, as expected, were below the year-earlier level. Despite an
extremely volatile business environment, we reiterate our positive forecast for
the full 2021|22 financial year and expect an increase of at least 10% in EBIT.
A heterogeneous business trajectory since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic
led to sharp swings between the quarters of the prior year, which is resulting
in some base effects in the opposite direction this financial year. Following a
weaker first half of the year, we are projecting a gradual earnings improvement
in the second half."


AGRANA Group consolidated financial results
EUR million, except %

H1 2021|22 H1 2020|21
Revenue 1,424.4 1,309.3
EBITDA* 94.0 101.1
Operating profit before exceptional items** 41.0 47.7
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 6.1 8.9
Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)
Operating profit (EBIT) 44.8 55.8
Net financial items 3.1% 4.3%
Profit for the period 27.1 34.4
Investment*** 30.3 27.8



Q2 2021|22 Q2 2020|21
Revenue 718.6 656.7
EBITDA* 49.2 46.4
Operating profit before exceptional items** 22.3 19.3
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 3.9 5.0
Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)
Operating profit (EBIT) 23.9 23.8
EBIT margin 3.3% 3.6%
Profit for the period 15.0 15.2
Investment*** 16.0 16.7



* EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results of
equity-accounted joint ventures, and operating depreciation and amortisation
** Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted
joint ventures
*** Investment represents purchases of property, plant and equipment and
intangible assets, excluding goodwill
Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News AGRANA reaffirms full-year forecast, with significant EBIT growth in 2021|22 financial year - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Earnings in first half of 2021|22 still below one year earlier Mid Year Results Vienna - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
next@acer: Acer erweitert sein Angebot an nachhaltigen Vero-Produkten (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / ...
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Infosys: Growth accelerates in Q2 with resilient operating margins
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd investiert als strategischer Hauptinvestor in NexWafe
39 % der im Jahr 2020 gebauten Wohngebäude heizen mit Erdgas
CrowdStrike gründet mit führenden SaaS-, Cloud- und Sicherheitsanbietern die neue ...
WaterIQ Technologies(TM) taucht auf der WEFTEC 2021 aus dem Verborgenen auf und kündigt drei ...
Autoexperte Dudenhöffer stützt Kurs von VW-Chef Diess zum Konzernumbau
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:40 UhrEANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
01.10.21EANS-News: Zuckerrübenkampagne: AGRANA startet Verarbeitungssaison in Österreich - BILD
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21EANS-News: AGRANA / Kampagnenstart: Verarbeitung in Stärkewerken voll angelaufen - BILD
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen