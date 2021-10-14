--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Earnings in first half of 2021|22 still below one year earlierMid Year ResultsVienna - AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated revenue of EUR1,424.4 million in the first half of the 2021|22 financial year, a moderateincrease of 8.8% year-on-year (H1 prior year: EUR 1,309.3 million). Operatingprofit (EBIT) declined by 19.7% to EUR 44.8 million (H1 prior year: EUR 55.8million). The EBIT reduction was attributable to higher raw material and energycosts, a decrease in sales volumes of fruit juice concentrates from the 2020crop, and lower margins in the Sugar segment.AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "Earnings in the firsthalf of 2021|22, as expected, were below the year-earlier level. Despite anextremely volatile business environment, we reiterate our positive forecast forthe full 2021|22 financial year and expect an increase of at least 10% in EBIT.A heterogeneous business trajectory since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemicled to sharp swings between the quarters of the prior year, which is resultingin some base effects in the opposite direction this financial year. Following aweaker first half of the year, we are projecting a gradual earnings improvementin the second half."AGRANA Group consolidated financial resultsEUR million, except %H1 2021|22 H1 2020|21Revenue 1,424.4 1,309.3EBITDA* 94.0 101.1Operating profit before exceptional items** 41.0 47.7Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 6.1 8.9Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)Operating profit (EBIT) 44.8 55.8Net financial items 3.1% 4.3%Profit for the period 27.1 34.4Investment*** 30.3 27.8Q2 2021|22 Q2 2020|21Revenue 718.6 656.7EBITDA* 49.2 46.4Operating profit before exceptional items** 22.3 19.3Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 3.9 5.0Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)Operating profit (EBIT) 23.9 23.8EBIT margin 3.3% 3.6%Profit for the period 15.0 15.2Investment*** 16.0 16.7* EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results ofequity-accounted joint ventures, and operating depreciation and amortisation** Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accountedjoint ventures*** Investment represents purchases of property, plant and equipment andintangible assets, excluding goodwill