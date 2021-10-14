EANS-News AGRANA reaffirms full-year forecast, with significant EBIT growth in 2021|22 financial year
Earnings in first half of 2021|22 still below one year earlier
Vienna - AGRANA, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated revenue of EUR
1,424.4 million in the first half of the 2021|22 financial year, a moderate
increase of 8.8% year-on-year (H1 prior year: EUR 1,309.3 million). Operating
profit (EBIT) declined by 19.7% to EUR 44.8 million (H1 prior year: EUR 55.8
million). The EBIT reduction was attributable to higher raw material and energy
costs, a decrease in sales volumes of fruit juice concentrates from the 2020
crop, and lower margins in the Sugar segment.
AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "Earnings in the first
half of 2021|22, as expected, were below the year-earlier level. Despite an
extremely volatile business environment, we reiterate our positive forecast for
the full 2021|22 financial year and expect an increase of at least 10% in EBIT.
A heterogeneous business trajectory since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic
led to sharp swings between the quarters of the prior year, which is resulting
in some base effects in the opposite direction this financial year. Following a
weaker first half of the year, we are projecting a gradual earnings improvement
in the second half."
AGRANA Group consolidated financial results
EUR million, except %
H1 2021|22 H1 2020|21
Revenue 1,424.4 1,309.3
EBITDA* 94.0 101.1
Operating profit before exceptional items** 41.0 47.7
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 6.1 8.9
Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)
Operating profit (EBIT) 44.8 55.8
Net financial items 3.1% 4.3%
Profit for the period 27.1 34.4
Investment*** 30.3 27.8
Q2 2021|22 Q2 2020|21
Revenue 718.6 656.7
EBITDA* 49.2 46.4
Operating profit before exceptional items** 22.3 19.3
Share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures 3.9 5.0
Exceptional items (2.3) (0.5)
Operating profit (EBIT) 23.9 23.8
EBIT margin 3.3% 3.6%
Profit for the period 15.0 15.2
Investment*** 16.0 16.7
* EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results of
equity-accounted joint ventures, and operating depreciation and amortisation
** Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted
joint ventures
*** Investment represents purchases of property, plant and equipment and
intangible assets, excluding goodwill
