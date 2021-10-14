Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces the initiation of the launch of Dosell Consumer as an end product to the healthcare service Sempli Farma. Today, 25 …

iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces the initiation of the launch of Dosell Consumer as an end product to the healthcare service Sempli Farma. Today, 25 pharmacies in Italy have already subscribed to the service and are marketing it continuously - however, Sempli Farma has greater ambitions and are optimistic regarding the prospects of involving at least 150 Italian pharmacies in the first phase of the commercialization.

Every patient that is currently subscribed to Sempli Farma through the current 25 active pharmacies will be offered Dosell by the end of the year. Thus, the Company is optimistic towards the opportunity to begin sales to end-customers in Italy by the end of the year.