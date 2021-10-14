Launch of Dosell Consumer in Italy
iZafe Group AB (publ.) ("iZafe" or "the Company") announces the initiation of the launch of Dosell Consumer as an end product to the healthcare service Sempli Farma. Today, 25 pharmacies in Italy have already subscribed to the service and are marketing it continuously - however, Sempli Farma has greater ambitions and are optimistic regarding the prospects of involving at least 150 Italian pharmacies in the first phase of the commercialization.
Every patient that is currently subscribed to Sempli Farma through the current 25 active pharmacies will be offered Dosell by the end of the year. Thus, the Company is optimistic towards the opportunity to begin sales to end-customers in Italy by the end of the year.
"The coming launch of the consumer version in Sweden has provided us with valuable insights towards planning a successful breakthrough in Italy as well. Our expectations for the Italian market are great leading into 2022. It is very positive that Dosell will be able to make use of tax reliefs in conjunction with purchases of digital systems in Italy. This leads the way for a quick and scale-able commercialization in Italy in parallel to Sweden" says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.
iZafe has prepared robots in preparation of several pilot studies with Dosell in Italy. After a couple of months of use, Sempli Farma will gather interviews and film reference videos which will be used in communication and be made available through the sales network.
"The market has received the launch of Sempli Farma well and our marketing campaign, where Dosell is presented as the final component, has had a great effect. Dosell is unique on the market and completes our range of services to facilitate safe medication. During the latest nine months we have been contacted by all of the large actors in the healthcare sector (pharmacies and other healthcare networks) and we are currently in many negotiations. We want to believe that we have been a big part of making pharmacies and other stakeholders aware of the importance of dose-packaged medicine in order to facilitate correct medication and strengthen the public health." says Alessandro Iadecola, CEO of Remedio S.R.L and Sempli Farma.
