BioGaia Jumps More Than 6% After Surprise Earnings Beat Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 09:36 | | 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 09:36 | (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares were up nearly 6.5% in early trading after the company reported preliminary results that beat consensus expectations.BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 174 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million, while Q3 EBIT was SEK 67 million vs. … (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares were up nearly 6.5% in early trading after the company reported preliminary results that beat consensus expectations.BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 174 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million, while Q3 EBIT was SEK 67 million vs. … (PLX AI) – BioGaia shares were up nearly 6.5% in early trading after the company reported preliminary results that beat consensus expectations.

BioGaia Q3 sales SEK 174 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million, while Q3 EBIT was SEK 67 million vs. estimate SEK 46 million, the company said last night in a surprise report

BioGaia said certain customers at risk of running out of stock requested to bring orders forward, which had a positive impact on sales for the quarter

BioGaia shares rose, recouping some of the losses since August, despite the deviation being explained only by earlier deliveries than planned, Carnegie said, maintaining a hold recommendation on the stock

Since full-year sales are largely expected to be in line with expectations, we anticipate no major changes to consensus, SEB analysts said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock



Biogaia Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Biogaia Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer