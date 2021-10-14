checkAd

Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall

Autor: PLX AI
14.10.2021, 09:45  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary …

  • (PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.
  • Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary halt in sales is likely to extend into 2022
  • 28 implants have already either been explanted or were under surveillance to be explanted, the company said
  • The temporary sales stoppage may reduce group sales by DKK 110-120 million this year (of 0.6% of the total company sales) and potentially by a modestly higher amount next year, analysts at Carnegie estimated
  • The recall is bad news, but when considering the size of Oticon Medical, it is not a game changer for the investment case, SEB said


Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall (PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
JPMorgan Earnings Beat Consensus as Global Investment Bank Fees Surge
Camurus Names Garay Alonso as New CFO
TotalEnergies Starts Floating Offshore Wind Joint Venture in United States
PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Seen Delivering Cautious Guidance for Next Year
BlackRock Q3 EPS, Revenue Beat Consensus
Jewelry Demand Remains Strong, BofA Says in Signet Upgrade
Delivery Hero Buys hugo's Food, Grocery Delivery Verticals in Central America, Caribbean
Groupon Names Schmitz Interim CFO
BioGaia Q3 Sales SEK 174 Million vs. Estimate SEK 157 Million
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
Vestas Slips as BofA Says Consensus Is Too Optimistic
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDemant Recalling Certain Oticon Implants; Sees Costs of DKK 70-100 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
28.09.21Demant Falls as Analysts Split on New Medium-Term Targets
PLX AI | Analysen
27.09.21Demant Sees Organic Growth 6-8% in Medium to Long Term
PLX AI | Analysen