Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall Autor: PLX AI | 14.10.2021, 09:45 | | 31 0 | 0 14.10.2021, 09:45 | (PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary … (PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary … (PLX AI) – Demant shares were down 4% in morning trading after the company recalled Neuro Zti cochlear implants and temporarily halted sales after performance issues.

Demant expects no further sales of new cochlear implants in 2021, and the temporary halt in sales is likely to extend into 2022

28 implants have already either been explanted or were under surveillance to be explanted, the company said

The temporary sales stoppage may reduce group sales by DKK 110-120 million this year (of 0.6% of the total company sales) and potentially by a modestly higher amount next year, analysts at Carnegie estimated

The recall is bad news, but when considering the size of Oticon Medical, it is not a game changer for the investment case, SEB said



Demant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Demant Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer