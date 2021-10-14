checkAd

TECO 2030 Signs Supply Frame Agreement with Chemgas Shipping

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Norwegian maritime cleantech company TECO 2030 ASA (OTCQB:TECFF) has signed a supply frame agreement with the Dutch shipowner Chemgas Shipping BV. The deal could lead to the delivery of fuel cell modules with a combined capacity of up to 200 megawatts.

The modules are to be installed on Chemgas Shipping's new hydrogen-powered tugboats and transport barges which will operate on the Danube River, Europe's second longest river and the longest river in the EU. The fuel cells will enable these boats to sail emissions-free.

Chemgas Shipping plans to install fuel cell modules from TECO 2030 on up to 120 transport barges and between 40-60 tugboats. The exact number remains to be decided, and purchase orders outlining the price and delivery time for the fuel cells will be signed for each individual ship over the next few years.

"We are thrilled that Chemgas Shipping has chosen to cooperate with TECO 2030 on this ambitious and important project, and that we have now been able to progress from a letter of intent to a supply frame agreement," says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

"The economic potential of this framework agreement is large for TECO 2030 and may lead to revenues of up to 150 million Euros over the next three to eight years," Enger adds.

Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube

The vessels the fuel cell modules are planned to be installed on, will be used to transport green hydrogen produced from solar and wind energy in Romania emissions-free along the Danube to industrial buyers in Austria and Germany as part of the Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube project.

The Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube project is led by the Austrian energy utility Verbund, one of Europe's biggest hydropower producers. It is possibly Europe's most ambitious hydrogen project and is being developed within the framework of the European Commission's Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) initiative.

The project's goal is to create a trans-European green hydrogen value chain - from production and transportation to purchase by industrial and mobility customers. The first phase of the project focuses on the production and use of green hydrogen in Austria and in the southern part Germany.

The second phase will focus on the production of green hydrogen from renewable electricity in south-eastern Europe. Here, wind, solar and hydropower will be converted into hydrogen which will then be transported along the Danube River to industrial users in Austria and Germany.

