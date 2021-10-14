checkAd

DGAP-News aap's transformation continues: Marc Langner strengthens Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 10:06  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
aap's transformation continues: Marc Langner strengthens Supervisory Board

14.10.2021 / 10:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces a change in the composition of its Supervisory Board. As part of aap's further transformation, Mr. Marc Langner (45) will strengthen the Company's supervisory body with effect from 1 November 2021. Marc Langner is the founder and CEO of a listed investment company specializing in venture capital financing. He has many years of experience in management positions at various companies and has extensive professional experience in the areas of corporate finance, capital markets and corporate law as well as strategic support for growth companies. Among other things, he worked for one of the Big Four consulting firms in transaction consulting and enterprise valuation and was a member of the Board of Directors of a Swiss-based FinTech company for several years.

"Marc Langner can look back on many years in various board and management positions," says Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of aap's Supervisory Board. "He is a proven expert in the fields of corporate finance and M&A and additionally has an excellent network. We are very much looking forward to working with him and are sure that aap will benefit from his extensive experience and distinctive financing and transaction competencies."
 

Mr. Langner succeeds by way of court appointment Mr. Biense Visser (69), who will resign from his office as a member of aap's Supervisory Board for personal reasons. His office will end with effect from 31 October 2021. Biense Visser was first elected to the Company's Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2014 and held the position of Chairman until 2019. Previously, Mr. Visser was aap's CEO from 2009 to 2014.
 

"Biense Visser has served aap since 2009 in different roles with enthusiasm and dedication," comments Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs. "As a real team player, he has significantly contributed to aap's transformation from a diversified medical technology company to a pure player in trauma. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board, and the entire staff of aap, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Visser for his commitment and the work he has done for the Company over more than a decade."

Seite 1 von 3
aap Implantate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News aap's transformation continues: Marc Langner strengthens Supervisory Board DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Personnel aap's transformation continues: Marc Langner strengthens Supervisory Board 14.10.2021 / 10:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. aap Implantate AG ("aap" …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric und H3 HATS melden Erfolg mit weltweit erstem industrialisierten optischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG plant Umwandlung in Europäische Aktiengesellschaft („SE') mit dualistischem ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger mit starken vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:06 UhrDGAP-News: Transformation der aap geht weiter: Marc Langner verstärkt den Aufsichtsrat
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
05.10.21DGAP-DD: aap Implantate AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings