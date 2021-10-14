aap's transformation continues: Marc Langner strengthens Supervisory Board

aap Implantate AG (" aap " or the "Company") announces a change in the composition of its Supervisory Board. As part of aap 's further transformation, Mr. Marc Langner (45) will strengthen the Company's supervisory body with effect from 1 November 2021. Marc Langner is the founder and CEO of a listed investment company specializing in venture capital financing. He has many years of experience in management positions at various companies and has extensive professional experience in the areas of corporate finance, capital markets and corporate law as well as strategic support for growth companies. Among other things, he worked for one of the Big Four consulting firms in transaction consulting and enterprise valuation and was a member of the Board of Directors of a Swiss-based FinTech company for several years.

"Marc Langner can look back on many years in various board and management positions," says Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs, Chairwoman of aap's Supervisory Board. "He is a proven expert in the fields of corporate finance and M&A and additionally has an excellent network. We are very much looking forward to working with him and are sure that aap will benefit from his extensive experience and distinctive financing and transaction competencies."



Mr. Langner succeeds by way of court appointment Mr. Biense Visser (69), who will resign from his office as a member of aap's Supervisory Board for personal reasons. His office will end with effect from 31 October 2021. Biense Visser was first elected to the Company's Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting in the financial year 2014 and held the position of Chairman until 2019. Previously, Mr. Visser was aap's CEO from 2009 to 2014.



"Biense Visser has served aap since 2009 in different roles with enthusiasm and dedication," comments Dr. med. Nathalie Krebs. "As a real team player, he has significantly contributed to aap's transformation from a diversified medical technology company to a pure player in trauma. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board, and the entire staff of aap, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Mr. Visser for his commitment and the work he has done for the Company over more than a decade."