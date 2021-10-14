Sephora China Releases 2021 FW Global Beauty Trends and Newness

Interpreting Beauty Power with Authoritative Insights

Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer, released six cutting-edge global beauty trends, with more than 240 products of the season from 51 brands worldwide, of which over 160 new assortments are available only at Sephora.

Inspired by global couture runways and contemporary art, Sephora's Beauty Masters independently crafted 6 avant-garde makeup looks, integrating color inspirations from 2021 Sephora Color Awards in collaboration with two of China's top art academies to present unprecedented beauty power .

7 premium C-Beauty brands unveiled their brilliant newness, indicating Sephora's relentless efforts on supporting and incubating brands inspired by Chinese aesthetics. 5 overseas star niche brands also announced their official China launch as part of Sephora China's exclusive brand offerings.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, Sephora, the world's largest prestige beauty retailer, released more than 240 new beauty products from 51 brands, revealing the newness of 7 C-beauty brands and the domestic debut of 5 overseas niche brands. With authoritative industry insights, Sephora unveiled 6 Fall/Winter global beauty trends — Landscape Hues, Radiant Skin, Fragrant Wonderland, Eyes of Blues, Sustainable Beauty and Dancing Hair. Drawing inspiration from fashion runways, Sephora's Beauty Masters created 6 pioneering makeup looks levying their rich expertise, two of which integrated color inspirations from 2021 Sephora Color Awards with the ingenuity of the new generation to combine color and beauty while unleashing unlimited beauty power.

Diverse Newness Only at Sephora

With deep insights into member portraits as well as global beauty trends, Sephora prioritizes the needs of Chinese consumers in its product selection, offering abundant newness for consumers via biannual Sephora Day launches. In collaboration with 51 brands, Sephora released more than 240 new products of the season, of which over 160 assortments are available only at Sephora.

For the first time, Sephora launched its C-Beauty showroom to reveal the emerging power of premium local beauty brands. Prestige skincare brands available only at Sephora — CHA LING, WEI, Herborist TaiChi and INOHERB TANG — indulged guests with Chinese traditional facial treatments. Exclusive makeup brands — MAOGEPING·LIGHT and COLOR STUDIO BY MARIE DALGAR, together with the debut of luxury art beauty brand YUMEE — brought more possibilities of beauty within Eastern narratives.