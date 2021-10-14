checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

14.10.2021   

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Michael Brierley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

 Prices(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
      (1)   £30.32
      (2)   £30.29

 6
27
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated value
  • Price
£1,014.76


£30.32/£30.29
e) Date of the transaction       (1)   12 October 2021
      (2)   13 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Rachel Brierley
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Wife of Non-Executive Director, Michael Brierley/PCA
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code 		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares pursuant to a dividend reinvestment trading plan entered into on 17 May 2020.
c)

 Prices(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£30.29 150
d) Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e) Date of the transaction 13 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)




