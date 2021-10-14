checkAd

DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Start of the DeutschlandCard Gastro-Portal with about 1,400 participating companies / Multi-partner bonus programme and Vectron offer loyalty solution for the catering trade

Vectron Systems AG: Start of the DeutschlandCard Gastro-Portal with about 1,400 participating companies / Multi-partner bonus programme and Vectron offer loyalty solution for the catering trade

14.10.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Score delicious points: This is the motto for all DeutschlandCard participants from now on. The digital portal for restaurants and bakeries is launched today. Currently, around 1,400 businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, snack bars and kiosks are participating in the programme. Thus, participants can also use the multi-partner bonus programme in this sector and collect DeutschlandCard points with every visit. There are two options: Participants can show their card directly or scan a QR code printed on the receipt via the DeutschlandCard app afterwards. 1 point is credited per 1 euro turnover. Another advantage: as of 100 collected points, these can also be offset against the order.

This loyalty solution is enabled by a cooperation between DeutschlandCard and Vectron, a full-size system solution provider of POS systems and cloud services with a market-leading position in the catering and bakery sectors. Through this partnership, for the first time, hospitality businesses of all sizes will have access to a large, wide-reaching multi-partner rewards programme. Detlev Rubant, Manager of DeutschlandCard explains: „I am very pleased that we are breaking new ground with Vectron and the restaurateurs and have developed a new kind of customer loyalty concept. In this way, both smaller and larger catering businesses can benefit from the versatile services of our wide-reaching multichannel marketing platform, for example in the targeted acquisition of new customers or the activation of existing consumers.

Via the DeutschlandCard app and at https://www.deutschlandcard.de/partner/lecker-punkten participants can immediately see with which restaurateurs they can collect points in their vicinity. In addition, they regularly benefit from coupon promotions with multiple points. At the start, the multi-partner bonus programme relies specifically on multi-channel marketing, such as personalised newsletter campaigns, app push campaigns as well as app advertising space. 
