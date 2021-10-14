checkAd

Xylem Calls on Water Sector to Join “Race to Zero” Emissions Commitment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 11:00  |  15   |   |   

Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), today called on water sector leaders and organizations to join a global sustainability push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to water systems and water management. The encouragement comes after last month’s announcement that Xylem had formalized its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its value chain before 2050*.

Attention to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the water sector is increasing in the run-up to COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference – being held in November. Water use and management accounts for up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, today. Xylem is collaborating with a consortium of partners including the UNFCCC High Level Climate Action Champions, CDP, Water UK, the US Water Alliance, the International Water Association, GIZ and others to help water utilities commit to reducing GHG emissions.

“Water and climate crises go hand-in-hand,” said Claudia Toussaint, Xylem’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are a sector of sustainability stewards, and approaches exist, today, to dramatically reduce emissions from water systems -- especially using highly efficient, advanced digital technologies. Together, we can make a meaningful contribution to containing climate change. We hope every part of the sector joins us, so we’re all part of the solution.”

“The science of climate change is clear and the evidence hard to ignore. The time for business-as-usual approaches to managing water is over. Applying new approaches to managing water, we could make significant reductions of water’s GHG footprint,” said Cate Lamb, CDP’s Global Director for Water Security, and the UNFCCC COP26 High Level Action Champions Lead for Water. “Today, many of these solutions remain largely untapped, but we are seeing growing momentum. We hope to see more and more players across the water value chain set ambitious targets to reduce their emissions. This commitment from Xylem is mirrored by utilities and other water operators stepping up in the water sector’s ‘Race to Zero.’”

The United Kingdom’s water sector, through the industry group Water UK, recently published a sector-wide ‘route map’ to demonstrate how utilities across the country will achieve net zero on operational emissions by 2030.

The Race to Zero is a global campaign, under the banner of the UNFCCC, rallying support from businesses, cities, and regions to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and promote sustainable growth.

The water sector’s Race to Zero is an international collaboration of partners promoting the vision of delivering net zero water service for the world’s homes and businesses. The campaign is encouraging water utilities, worldwide, to commit to their own net-zero targets. Utilities and water sector companies that have made net-zero commitments will be highlighted at the Water & Climate Pavilion at next month’s COP26 meetings, in Glasgow.

*Last month, Xylem announced commitments to Science-Based Target aligned to a 1.5oC reduction by 2030 (Scope 1, 2 and 3) and Net Zero emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) before 2050.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

Xylem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xylem Calls on Water Sector to Join “Race to Zero” Emissions Commitment Global water technology company, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), today called on water sector leaders and organizations to join a global sustainability push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to water systems and water management. The encouragement comes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
BlackRock Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Nextech AR Spatial Mapping Technology Chosen by the City Of London For Metaverse Launch
ImmunoPrecise Announces At-The-Market Facility of up to US$50 Million
UMPQUA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Umpqua ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Hyzon ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(21) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Utility Industry Leaders To Examine How Technology Helps Maximize Value And Serve Customers At Xylem Reach Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Pep Guardiola, Xylem Partner to Address Water Scarcity, Affordability
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Xylem, Dragos Partner to Bring Cybersecurity Leadership to Water Utilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Xylem Reaffirms Growth Strategy and Digital Leadership at 2021 Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Hackers help communities combat effects of dangerous floods at Europe's biggest hackathon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Data Science Helps Raleigh Water Avoid Digging Up The Streets
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Goldman Sachs, Xylem Launch First ESG-linked Demand Deposit Account
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Smart Sewer Technology Satisfies EPA Consent Decree, Saves City $400 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten