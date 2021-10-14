checkAd

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 11:00  |  11   |   |   

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 October, 2021 at 12:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial statements as follows:

  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2021 on Thursday 10 February 2022
  • The Financial Statements for 2021 during the week starting on 28 February (week 9) in 2022
  • Interim report for January – March 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022
  • Half-year financial report for January – June 2022 on Thursday 14 July 2022
  • Interim report for January – September 2022 on Thursday 27 October 2022
  • Financial statements bulleting for the year 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023.

Annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 24 March 2022 at 2 p.m. EET in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately at a later date. Shareholders who wish to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit a written request, together with its grounds or draft resolution to the Board by 4 February 2022:Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Board, c/o Board Secretary, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, 6 krs., 00220 Helsinki.

As the Verkkokauppa.com announced on 16 July 2021, it applies a silent period of 21 days before the publication of year-end financial statements release, half-yearly report and interim reports.

All financial information will be available on the company website, www.verkkokauppa.com immediately after release.

For more information, please contact:
Marja Mäkinen
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 70,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 70 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 700 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 October, 2021 at 12:00pm EET Verkkokauppa.com’s upcoming financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its upcoming financial reports and financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...