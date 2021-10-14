checkAd

Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 11:30  |  76   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that its European General Counsel, Victoria Stone, has won the Women in Finance Europe’s Crystal Ladder award. The prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Victoria joined Virtu shortly before the firm completed its acquisition of ITG, in 2019. Based in London, she has led the legal consolidation and organization of Virtu’s European entities across the firm’s agency and market making businesses. She works closely with senior management teams contributing to the development and implementation of Virtu’s legal strategies, policies and practices. She engages proactively with Virtu’s Board of Directors in matters of Corporate Governance in her role as Company Secretary for several of its entities. In addition, Victoria also advises on new product innovation development, notably the recent launch of POSIT MTF UK and POSIT RFQ in which she provided valuable insight on optimal product structure.

“Victoria’s drive and leadership during complex transactions quickly gained the support and confidence of internal and external stakeholders,” said Douglas Cifu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. “She upholds the firm’s commitment to transparency and ensures that Virtu’s legal team is an approachable, trusted and solutions-oriented advisor.”

“This award recognizes Victoria’s disciplined approach to risk management and focus on proactive lawyering,” said Rob Boardman, CEO, Virtu Financial in Europe. “She adeptly manages multiple stakeholders in different jurisdictions and time zones to ensure that Virtu’s European team can help clients navigate many complex challenges in accordance with local laws.”

Michelle Butler, Head of POSIT Alert Sales, Europe was also shortlisted for the Trading Equities, category in the Women in Finance Europe’s 2021 awards. The firm extends its thanks and appreciation to Victoria and Michelle for the examples they set at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor & Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial Congratulates Victoria Stone for Her Crystal Ladder Award From Women in Finance Europe NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...