Micreos appoints Matt Regan as CEO of its Pharmaceutical business
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2021, 11:40 | 25 | 0 |
The Hague, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Dutch biotechnology company Micreos
has recruited Matt Regan as CEO of its new Pharmaceutical business that will be
based in Switzerland. Following rapid growth, Micreos is preparing to spin-out
its Pharmaceutical business into a separate company as per January 2022 to
directly access the capital markets. This will help to fund pipeline development
to progress its highly innovative, targeted antibacterial technology platform
into pharmaceutical solutions that can improve patient care.
The Micreos endolysin technology enables selective killing of unwanted bacteria,
regardless of resistance profiles. Its pharmaceutical lead compounds are XZ.700,
which specifically kills Staphylococcus aureus, and SP.800, which kills all
staphylococci.
has recruited Matt Regan as CEO of its new Pharmaceutical business that will be
based in Switzerland. Following rapid growth, Micreos is preparing to spin-out
its Pharmaceutical business into a separate company as per January 2022 to
directly access the capital markets. This will help to fund pipeline development
to progress its highly innovative, targeted antibacterial technology platform
into pharmaceutical solutions that can improve patient care.
The Micreos endolysin technology enables selective killing of unwanted bacteria,
regardless of resistance profiles. Its pharmaceutical lead compounds are XZ.700,
which specifically kills Staphylococcus aureus, and SP.800, which kills all
staphylococci.
XZ.700 is being studied in patients with Atopic Dermatitis via targeted
elimination of S. aureus , while preserving the rest of the microbiome. Other
XZ.700 indications being studied include Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a form of
skin cancer associated with excessive skin-colonization of S. aureus and
Diabetic Wound Infections. SP.800 will be developed as an intravenous solution
for Bacteremia.
Matt joins Micreos with extensive biopharmaceutical experience from almost 3
decades working with Global healthcare leaders including Abbott, Novo Nordisk,
and AbbVie. He has extensive experience across the entire value chain from
Manufacturing to Commercial operations and has lived & worked in 7 different
countries. Matt brings strategic & operational leadership experience to the
company while also deeply understanding the needs of healthcare systems to
address unmet medical needs. "I am greatly looking forward to joining the
Micreos team and its many talented employees in this important mission of
developing viable alternatives to traditional antibiotics. This is extremely
important for patients - but also for healthcare systems around the world who
are very concerned about Antimicrobial resistance." comments Matt Regan.
"It's fantastic to welcome Matt to Micreos. Matt shares our values and the
determination to take our technology to the next level. Challenging the way
chronic inflammation is currently treated, we aim to open up new ways to help
millions of people around the world", says Mark Offerhaus, founder and CEO of
Micreos.
About Micreos
Micreos develops new biological therapies based on the targeted killing of only
unwanted bacteria, which has the potential to replace antibiotics in a wide
range of applications. The company is viewed as a global leader in this field.
Its proprietary endolysin technology has been created together with the Swiss
Federal Technology Institute, ETH in Zurich. Headquartered in The Hague, The
Netherlands, Micreos runs its technology research center in Zurich, with
development operations in The Netherlands and the USA. Under the Gladskin
(http://www.gladskin.com/) brand, Micreos has launched several OTC products for
people with inflammatory skin conditions caused or aggravated by Staphylococcus
aureus , including acne, eczema, and rosacea.
Phageguard represents Micreos's contribution to safer food production processes,
based on targeted prevention of dangerous food pathogens such as Salmonella and
Listeria .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659909/Matt_Regan.jpg
Contact:
Melanie Stinn
Head of Corporate Communications (m.stinn@micreos.com)
+49-151-2126-1437
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/111956/5045961
OTS: Micreos
elimination of S. aureus , while preserving the rest of the microbiome. Other
XZ.700 indications being studied include Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a form of
skin cancer associated with excessive skin-colonization of S. aureus and
Diabetic Wound Infections. SP.800 will be developed as an intravenous solution
for Bacteremia.
Matt joins Micreos with extensive biopharmaceutical experience from almost 3
decades working with Global healthcare leaders including Abbott, Novo Nordisk,
and AbbVie. He has extensive experience across the entire value chain from
Manufacturing to Commercial operations and has lived & worked in 7 different
countries. Matt brings strategic & operational leadership experience to the
company while also deeply understanding the needs of healthcare systems to
address unmet medical needs. "I am greatly looking forward to joining the
Micreos team and its many talented employees in this important mission of
developing viable alternatives to traditional antibiotics. This is extremely
important for patients - but also for healthcare systems around the world who
are very concerned about Antimicrobial resistance." comments Matt Regan.
"It's fantastic to welcome Matt to Micreos. Matt shares our values and the
determination to take our technology to the next level. Challenging the way
chronic inflammation is currently treated, we aim to open up new ways to help
millions of people around the world", says Mark Offerhaus, founder and CEO of
Micreos.
About Micreos
Micreos develops new biological therapies based on the targeted killing of only
unwanted bacteria, which has the potential to replace antibiotics in a wide
range of applications. The company is viewed as a global leader in this field.
Its proprietary endolysin technology has been created together with the Swiss
Federal Technology Institute, ETH in Zurich. Headquartered in The Hague, The
Netherlands, Micreos runs its technology research center in Zurich, with
development operations in The Netherlands and the USA. Under the Gladskin
(http://www.gladskin.com/) brand, Micreos has launched several OTC products for
people with inflammatory skin conditions caused or aggravated by Staphylococcus
aureus , including acne, eczema, and rosacea.
Phageguard represents Micreos's contribution to safer food production processes,
based on targeted prevention of dangerous food pathogens such as Salmonella and
Listeria .
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659909/Matt_Regan.jpg
Contact:
Melanie Stinn
Head of Corporate Communications (m.stinn@micreos.com)
+49-151-2126-1437
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/111956/5045961
OTS: Micreos
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0