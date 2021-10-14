Micreos appoints Matt Regan as CEO of its Pharmaceutical business

The Hague, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - Dutch biotechnology company Micreos

has recruited Matt Regan as CEO of its new Pharmaceutical business that will be

based in Switzerland. Following rapid growth, Micreos is preparing to spin-out

its Pharmaceutical business into a separate company as per January 2022 to

directly access the capital markets. This will help to fund pipeline development

to progress its highly innovative, targeted antibacterial technology platform

into pharmaceutical solutions that can improve patient care.



The Micreos endolysin technology enables selective killing of unwanted bacteria,

regardless of resistance profiles. Its pharmaceutical lead compounds are XZ.700,

which specifically kills Staphylococcus aureus, and SP.800, which kills all

staphylococci.





XZ.700 is being studied in patients with Atopic Dermatitis via targetedelimination of S. aureus , while preserving the rest of the microbiome. OtherXZ.700 indications being studied include Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a form ofskin cancer associated with excessive skin-colonization of S. aureus andDiabetic Wound Infections. SP.800 will be developed as an intravenous solutionfor Bacteremia.Matt joins Micreos with extensive biopharmaceutical experience from almost 3decades working with Global healthcare leaders including Abbott, Novo Nordisk,and AbbVie. He has extensive experience across the entire value chain fromManufacturing to Commercial operations and has lived & worked in 7 differentcountries. Matt brings strategic & operational leadership experience to thecompany while also deeply understanding the needs of healthcare systems toaddress unmet medical needs. "I am greatly looking forward to joining theMicreos team and its many talented employees in this important mission ofdeveloping viable alternatives to traditional antibiotics. This is extremelyimportant for patients - but also for healthcare systems around the world whoare very concerned about Antimicrobial resistance." comments Matt Regan."It's fantastic to welcome Matt to Micreos. Matt shares our values and thedetermination to take our technology to the next level. Challenging the waychronic inflammation is currently treated, we aim to open up new ways to helpmillions of people around the world", says Mark Offerhaus, founder and CEO ofMicreos.About MicreosMicreos develops new biological therapies based on the targeted killing of onlyunwanted bacteria, which has the potential to replace antibiotics in a widerange of applications. The company is viewed as a global leader in this field.Its proprietary endolysin technology has been created together with the SwissFederal Technology Institute, ETH in Zurich. Headquartered in The Hague, TheNetherlands, Micreos runs its technology research center in Zurich, withdevelopment operations in The Netherlands and the USA. Under the Gladskin(http://www.gladskin.com/) brand, Micreos has launched several OTC products forpeople with inflammatory skin conditions caused or aggravated by Staphylococcusaureus , including acne, eczema, and rosacea.Phageguard represents Micreos's contribution to safer food production processes,based on targeted prevention of dangerous food pathogens such as Salmonella andListeria .Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1659909/Matt_Regan.jpgContact:Melanie StinnHead of Corporate Communications (m.stinn@micreos.com)+49-151-2126-1437Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/111956/5045961OTS: Micreos