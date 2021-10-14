checkAd

DGAP-News Knaus Tabbert invests 50 million in capacity expansion at Jandelsbrunn site

Knaus Tabbert invests 50 million in capacity expansion at Jandelsbrunn site (news with additional features)

- Expansion of the production site in Jandelsbrunn by 21,500 sqm for new superstructure production
- Expansion of production capacities for sales growth to 2 billion euros by 2025
- Implementation of the announced investment program on plan

Knaus Tabbert AG, a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Germany and Europe, has begun construction of a new production facility at its headquarters in Jandelsbrunn (D) with an investment volume of around 50 million euros. The largest ever new building project in the Group's history will significantly expand the site's production capacity. The approximately 21,500 sqm facility is an important part of the 220 million euro investment program with which the Group aims to achieve its medium-term growth targets. As part of its corporate strategy, Knaus Tabbert has set itself the goal of increasing sales revenues from the current level of around 800 million euros (2020) to around 2 billion

"We are investing in the future of tomorrow. The new facility at our main site is a key element of our investment program and an important contribution to the future development of our company," said Werner Vaterl, COO of Knaus Tabbert AG, explaining the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building. "This is our response to the high demand for leisure vehicles in Europe and the new challenges posed by sustainability and digitalization. The expansion of our capacities with this state-of-the-art production facility for superstructures, allows us to integrate new, innovative technologies and trends. Leisure vehicles will become lighter, more efficient and more sustainable, and we will be able to offer better solutions for this in the future."

