checkAd

DSV – Q3 2021 analyst conference call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 11:57  |   |   |   

We expect to release the Q3 2021 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 26 October 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.

At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the Q3 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date:                 26 October 2021

Time:                 11:00 AM CEST

To attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

      a.   Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/2021q3/

      b.   Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

DK: +45 78 72 32 50

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9268

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 959 053 91#)

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that the US dial-in number requires a PIN.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com        

        

Media

Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV – Q3 2021 analyst conference call We expect to release the Q3 2021 results of DSV A/S in the morning of 26 October 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST. At the call, Group CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and Group CFO Jens Lund will present the Q3 Interim …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...