checkAd

Stanley Black & Decker and Eastman Partner To Create Power Tools with a Sustainable Focus

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

BLACK+DECKER brand to launch reviva power tools line featuring Tritan Renew with 50% certified recycled content

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and specialty materials provider Eastman (NYSE: EMN) are teaming up to advance sustainability in the power tools industry. BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, will be releasing a new product line, reviva, offering the brand's first sustainability-led power tools that utilize Eastman's Tritan Renew copolyester. With 50% certified recycled content in the enclosures,* the BLACK+DECKER reviva line will launch in early 2022. 

reviva power tools

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we work to inspire makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world, and that effort starts with us," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "The BLACK+DECKER reviva line is our latest step in creating more sustainable products and driving innovation with purpose, in alignment with our Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy and helping to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Every day, we aim to live our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – and elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility, and creating new eco-friendly products is one way of achieving that mission."

Engineered in partnership with Eastman, new reviva power tools will be manufactured using Tritan Renew material produced through Advanced Circular Recycling, also known as molecular recycling. Unlike mechanical recycling, molecular recycling transforms single-use waste plastic into basic building blocks that are then used to make durable, high-performance materials. This process reduces the use of fossil-based resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions while providing the performance of virgin plastic materials and environmental benefits of 50% recycled content. In addition to sustainably engineered material in this new product line, reviva packaging will be frustration-free and 100% recyclable. Stanley Black & Decker is also creating and implementing programs for battery and end-of-life tool recycling.

Seite 1 von 3
Eastman Chemical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker and Eastman Partner To Create Power Tools with a Sustainable Focus BLACK+DECKER brand to launch reviva power tools line featuring Tritan Renew with 50% certified recycled content NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and specialty materials …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
Graphite Sales to Surpass US$ 50 Bn by 2031; Synthetic Graphite to Remain Top-Choice among Key ...
International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021
Automotive Scissor Lift Market to Reach $386.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Globalization Partners Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Thermal Management in the Silicon Carbide Revolution, Discussed by IDTechEx
Empire State Building Partners With Bronx Brewery As Second Vendor In ESB Pop-Up Program To Offer ...
Nothing raises additional $50M and announces it is cooperating with Qualcomm Technologies to power ...
Security Analytics Market worth $25.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Hand Sanitizer Market Witnessed a Growth Rate of over 595% in 2021 - Arizton
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Eastman ranked in Fortune’s Change the World list
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.10.213 großartige Value-Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.213 Aktien, die das Investment verdoppeln könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Building the Trade Workforce of the Future: Stanley Black & Decker Launches 5-Year, $25 Million Commitment to Train More Than 3 Million Skilled Trade Workers
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen