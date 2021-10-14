Stanley Black & Decker and Eastman Partner To Create Power Tools with a Sustainable Focus

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and specialty materials provider Eastman (NYSE: EMN) are teaming up to advance sustainability in the power tools industry. BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, will be releasing a new product line, reviva, offering the brand's first sustainability-led power tools that utilize Eastman's Tritan Renew copolyester. With 50% certified recycled content in the enclosures,* the BLACK+DECKER reviva line will launch in early 2022.

"At Stanley Black & Decker, we work to inspire makers and innovators to create a more sustainable world, and that effort starts with us," said Stanley Black & Decker CEO Jim Loree. "The BLACK+DECKER reviva line is our latest step in creating more sustainable products and driving innovation with purpose, in alignment with our Environment, Social & Governance (ESG) strategy and helping to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Every day, we aim to live our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – and elevate our commitment to corporate social responsibility, and creating new eco-friendly products is one way of achieving that mission."

Engineered in partnership with Eastman, new reviva power tools will be manufactured using Tritan Renew material produced through Advanced Circular Recycling, also known as molecular recycling. Unlike mechanical recycling, molecular recycling transforms single-use waste plastic into basic building blocks that are then used to make durable, high-performance materials. This process reduces the use of fossil-based resources and lowers greenhouse gas emissions while providing the performance of virgin plastic materials and environmental benefits of 50% recycled content. In addition to sustainably engineered material in this new product line, reviva packaging will be frustration-free and 100% recyclable. Stanley Black & Decker is also creating and implementing programs for battery and end-of-life tool recycling.