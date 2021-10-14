MiX Telematics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 2:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.