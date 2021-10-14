NioBay Metals improves recovery and concentrate for production of niobium batteries from its James Bay Niobium Project

Result Highlights:



Recoveries 40% higher than similar projects

The concentration of Nb 2 O 5 is 10% higher than its peers

The low silica content and higher Nb 2 O 5 concentration should lead to a significant reduction in acid consumption for the production of battery-grade Niobium

The final results for the production of battery-grade Niobium oxide to come

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus, is pleased to provide the first results from its metallurgical program. The program is designed to achieve battery grade Niobium oxide to be used as anode material in fast charging lithium battery technology.

As published on April 6, 2021, the Company announced the beginning of a series of metallurgical testing related to the production of battery-grade Niobium from its James Bay Niobium Project (the “James Bay Project”). This first phase of testing, performed by SGS Lakefield Inc, consisted of producing a Niobium concentrate, similar to the previous tests done on the James Bay Project’s ore.