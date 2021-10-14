NioBay Metals improves recovery and concentrate for production of niobium batteries from its James Bay Niobium Project
Result Highlights:
- Recoveries 40% higher than similar projects
- The concentration of Nb2O5 is 10% higher than its peers
- The low silica content and higher Nb2O5 concentration should lead to a significant reduction in acid consumption for the production of battery-grade Niobium
- The final results for the production of battery-grade Niobium oxide to come
MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus, is pleased to provide the first results from its metallurgical program. The program is designed to achieve battery grade Niobium oxide to be used as anode material in fast charging lithium battery technology.
As published on April 6, 2021, the Company announced the beginning of a series of metallurgical testing related to the production of battery-grade Niobium from its James Bay Niobium Project (the “James Bay Project”). This first phase of testing, performed by SGS Lakefield Inc, consisted of producing a Niobium concentrate, similar to the previous tests done on the James Bay Project’s ore.
The results demonstrated a 3% improvement from the Company’s market-leading Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) recovery, reaching up to 81.3% while producing a Niobium concentrate of 61.7%. In addition, the lack of deleterious material and low silicate content should translate in a significant reduction in acid consumption for the battery-grade Niobium oxide production. The first phase of metallurgical testing also contributed to optimizing the parameters and flowsheet design.
|Table 1 : Nb2O5 Concentrate Grade (%) and Overall Recovery (%)
|Average
|Min
|Max
|Nb2O5
|Grade (%)
|59.8
|56.8
|61.7
|Recovery (%)
|74.7
|67.9
|81.3
The higher concentration, recovery and purity of the James Bay Project provides the best potential low-cost Niobium project in North America.
0 Kommentare