checkAd

NioBay Metals improves recovery and concentrate for production of niobium batteries from its James Bay Niobium Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 12:00  |   |   |   

Result Highlights:

  • Recoveries 40% higher than similar projects
  • The concentration of Nb2O5 is 10% higher than its peers
  • The low silica content and higher Nb2O5 concentration should lead to a significant reduction in acid consumption for the production of battery-grade Niobium
  • The final results for the production of battery-grade Niobium oxide to come

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NioBay Metals Inc. ("NioBay" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NBY) (OTCQB: NBYCF), a company focused on exploration, development and use of critical green metals with an Environmentally, Sustainable, Governance, and Indigenous (ESGI) focus, is pleased to provide the first results from its metallurgical program. The program is designed to achieve battery grade Niobium oxide to be used as anode material in fast charging lithium battery technology.

As published on April 6, 2021, the Company announced the beginning of a series of metallurgical testing related to the production of battery-grade Niobium from its James Bay Niobium Project (the “James Bay Project”). This first phase of testing, performed by SGS Lakefield Inc, consisted of producing a Niobium concentrate, similar to the previous tests done on the James Bay Project’s ore.

The results demonstrated a 3% improvement from the Company’s market-leading Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) recovery, reaching up to 81.3% while producing a Niobium concentrate of 61.7%. In addition, the lack of deleterious material and low silicate content should translate in a significant reduction in acid consumption for the battery-grade Niobium oxide production. The first phase of metallurgical testing also contributed to optimizing the parameters and flowsheet design.

Table 1 : Nb2O5 Concentrate Grade (%) and Overall Recovery (%)
    Average Min Max
Nb2O5 Grade (%) 59.8 56.8 61.7
Recovery (%) 74.7 67.9 81.3

The higher concentration, recovery and purity of the James Bay Project provides the best potential low-cost Niobium project in North America.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NioBay Metals improves recovery and concentrate for production of niobium batteries from its James Bay Niobium Project Result Highlights: Recoveries 40% higher than similar projectsThe concentration of Nb2O5 is 10% higher than its peersThe low silica content and higher Nb2O5 concentration should lead to a significant reduction in acid consumption for the production …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...