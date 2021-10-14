Medallion Resources Expands Rare Earth Element Separation Test Work with Purdue University and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”) , is pleased to provide a corporate update on research underway with Purdue University to advance and optimize the Ligand Assisted Displacement (LAD) Chromatography method for rare earth element (REE) separation. As reported February 18 2021 , Medallion is the exclusive licensee of this breakthrough environmentally friendly technology for all non-coal sourced raw materials.

Medallion has separated high purity magnet REEs neodymium and praseodymium from natural leach solutions using LAD Chromatography in collaboration with Purdue University.

Due to this success, Medallion has purchased automated and up-scaled chromatography equipment to accelerate research.

Medallion is preparing 70kg of mixed REE carbonate from mineral sand monazite stockpiles for ongoing separation research, engineering and financial modelling.

Heavy REE feedstock has been acquired and simulation run for the separation of Dy, Tb and other high value heavy REEs. Heavy REE separation will soon be tested.

Australian partner ACDC Metals Ltd has initiated the ASX Initial Public Offering (IPO) process.



During June 2021, the Medallion-Purdue team successfully completed the separation of the magnetic REEs neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) to high-purity from a natural monazite sourced solution. The rapid progress and positive results highlighted the skill and experience of Professor Linda Wang, Postdoctoral Research Associate Yi Ding, and their extended research group, and the relatively mature status of the LAD Chromatography method. The foundations of LAD Chromatography are built upon Purdue’s proprietary chromatography simulation that enables optimized and highly targeted testing.

Following the rapid success and milestones of the research and development program, Medallion has procured a larger scale automated bench-top chromatography instrument for Professor Wang’s laboratory. This up-scaled system is enabling accelerated testing and separation of REEs. In addition, the larger volume allows more precise separation of lower concentration but higher value elements like dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) and scandium (Sc). Separation modelling of these heavy REEs has been progressed, and REE feedstock has been acquired for testwork.