Fobi Signs Agreement With REVELXP To Deploy Wallet Pass Technology For Premium Hospitality Events at NCAA Div. 1 Football Power Five Universities Nationwide

As part of the signed agreement, REVEL XP will utilize Fobi’s Wallet pass technology to provide fans with a digital ticket for the company’s premium hospitality events deploying with select NCAA Div. 1 Football Power 5 schools. Fobi’s platform will enable fans to easily navigate to their tailgate, access a field pass, participate in an exclusive meet-and-greet or unlock merchandise discounts. An embedded messaging function will also enable the REVEL XP staff to communicate with fans for schedule or location changes, as well as in the event of inclement weather.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced a new relationship with REVEL XP , which delivers best-in-class fan engagement across collegiate athletics and professional sports. The deal will see Fobi receive an initial setup fee for each event, together with licensing revenue for each Wallet pass distributed to fans.

“We are constantly seeking advanced solutions to make our premium hospitality experiences even more seamless for our fans,” said Ray DeWeese, CEO, REVELXP. “Fobi’s platform makes it easier for fans who purchase a tailgate or other experience to share event details with their guests and minimizes any logistical questions that often arise on a busy game day. We are excited to immediately make the technology available to fans this season.”

According to a recent report from Statista , the Sports Event market is projected to reach $6.5 B USD in 2021, with just under half of that, $2.9B USD generated in the U.S. This market is forecast to grow to $32B USD in 2025, and with venues continuing to welcome back fans, the largest increase will happen in 2022 with an astonishing growth rate of 331%.

“Fobi enables venue operators to provide their guests with a more personalized digital experience,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO. “The relationship with REVELXP will provide Fobi with a great opportunity to showcase our technology with one of the premier organizations in collegiate and professional sports.”

REVELXP is focused on working with college athletic departments and professional teams to maximize fan engagement, identify new revenue streams and successfully welcome back fans in today’s post-pandemic environment. The company’s services span design and custom-builds, seating solutions, equipment needs, ticketing services, turnkey tailgates, event staffing and more.