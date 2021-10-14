C3, the Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform, Secures $10 Million in Strategic Investment from Swiss-based Private Capital Investment Firm Lurra Capital
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital's Investment will Support C3's Growing
Infrastructure as the Platform Continues to Revolutionize the Restaurant
Industry as a Leading Omnichannel Solution to Food-Tech
The Strategic Partnership Unlocks Additional Opportunities for C3 as the Company
Continues an Aggressive Global Expansion Plan with Options for Future
Investments and Allocations
C (http://www.c3sbe.com/) http://www.c3sbe.com/ (Creating Culinary Communities),
the fastest-growing global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announces
a $10 million strategic investment from Lurra Capital AG.
Based in Switzerland, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital
investment firm overseeing $5 billion from UHNW investors and leading family
offices. Lurra Capital has a track record of sourcing the most desirable and
strategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful
network with a particular focus on venture capital and real estate. The
investment was led by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir and is also a strategic
partnership that gives C3 access to Lurra Capital's highly valuable
relationships with investors and partners globally.
"International expansion is one of our top priorities at C3," says C3 Founder
and CEO, Sam Nazarian. "Partnering with private capital leaders like Lurra
Capital opens up many avenues for us to continue expansions in markets we'd like
to be more prominent in. The power of the network will bring C3 to new horizons,
and we couldn't be more excited about what is to come."
Lurra Capital's investment in C3 will support infrastructure expansion with C3's
growing digital restaurant brands, ghost kitchens, and bricks-and-mortar
culinary centres. C3 operates more than 250 digital kitchens and has developed
40 restaurant brands, each generating an estimated additional $1 million per
outlet. These include Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Krispy Rice
inspired by chef Katsuya Uechi, Cicci di Carne by globally renowned butcher
Dario Cecchini, El Pollo Verde by chef Dani Garcia, Sa'Moto with chef Masaharu
Morimoto, In a Bun, Plant Nation and more.
Lurra Capital Founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, and deal partner Giovanni
Agostinelli, have been invited to the C3 Advisory Board, alongside existing
members Ron Burkle, Egon Durban and Greg Mondre of Silverlake Capital, Ari
Ojalvo of REEF Technology, David Simon of Simon Property Group, JJ Dudum of
Discovery Land Company, and Sofia Vergara amongst others.
As a strategic investment, this funding will support C3's rapid growth in a few
