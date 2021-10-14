C3, the Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform, Secures $10 Million in Strategic Investment from Swiss-based Private Capital Investment Firm Lurra Capital

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital's Investment will Support C3's Growing

Infrastructure as the Platform Continues to Revolutionize the Restaurant

Industry as a Leading Omnichannel Solution to Food-Tech



The Strategic Partnership Unlocks Additional Opportunities for C3 as the Company

Continues an Aggressive Global Expansion Plan with Options for Future

Investments and Allocations





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

C (http://www.c3sbe.com/) http://www.c3sbe.com/ (Creating Culinary Communities),the fastest-growing global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announcesa $10 million strategic investment from Lurra Capital AG.Based in Switzerland, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capitalinvestment firm overseeing $5 billion from UHNW investors and leading familyoffices. Lurra Capital has a track record of sourcing the most desirable andstrategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerfulnetwork with a particular focus on venture capital and real estate. Theinvestment was led by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir and is also a strategicpartnership that gives C3 access to Lurra Capital's highly valuablerelationships with investors and partners globally."International expansion is one of our top priorities at C3," says C3 Founderand CEO, Sam Nazarian. "Partnering with private capital leaders like LurraCapital opens up many avenues for us to continue expansions in markets we'd liketo be more prominent in. The power of the network will bring C3 to new horizons,and we couldn't be more excited about what is to come."Lurra Capital's investment in C3 will support infrastructure expansion with C3'sgrowing digital restaurant brands, ghost kitchens, and bricks-and-mortarculinary centres. C3 operates more than 250 digital kitchens and has developed40 restaurant brands, each generating an estimated additional $1 million peroutlet. These include Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Krispy Riceinspired by chef Katsuya Uechi, Cicci di Carne by globally renowned butcherDario Cecchini, El Pollo Verde by chef Dani Garcia, Sa'Moto with chef MasaharuMorimoto, In a Bun, Plant Nation and more.Lurra Capital Founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, and deal partner GiovanniAgostinelli, have been invited to the C3 Advisory Board, alongside existingmembers Ron Burkle, Egon Durban and Greg Mondre of Silverlake Capital, AriOjalvo of REEF Technology, David Simon of Simon Property Group, JJ Dudum ofDiscovery Land Company, and Sofia Vergara amongst others.As a strategic investment, this funding will support C3's rapid growth in a few