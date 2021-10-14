checkAd

C3, the Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform, Secures $10 Million in Strategic Investment from Swiss-based Private Capital Investment Firm Lurra Capital

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2021, 12:10  |  22   |   |   

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Lurra Capital's Investment will Support C3's Growing
Infrastructure as the Platform Continues to Revolutionize the Restaurant
Industry as a Leading Omnichannel Solution to Food-Tech

The Strategic Partnership Unlocks Additional Opportunities for C3 as the Company
Continues an Aggressive Global Expansion Plan with Options for Future
Investments and Allocations

C (http://www.c3sbe.com/) http://www.c3sbe.com/ (Creating Culinary Communities),
the fastest-growing global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, announces
a $10 million strategic investment from Lurra Capital AG.

Based in Switzerland, Lurra Capital is an invitation-only private capital
investment firm overseeing $5 billion from UHNW investors and leading family
offices. Lurra Capital has a track record of sourcing the most desirable and
strategic investment opportunities globally via a highly effective and powerful
network with a particular focus on venture capital and real estate. The
investment was led by founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir and is also a strategic
partnership that gives C3 access to Lurra Capital's highly valuable
relationships with investors and partners globally.

"International expansion is one of our top priorities at C3," says C3 Founder
and CEO, Sam Nazarian. "Partnering with private capital leaders like Lurra
Capital opens up many avenues for us to continue expansions in markets we'd like
to be more prominent in. The power of the network will bring C3 to new horizons,
and we couldn't be more excited about what is to come."

Lurra Capital's investment in C3 will support infrastructure expansion with C3's
growing digital restaurant brands, ghost kitchens, and bricks-and-mortar
culinary centres. C3 operates more than 250 digital kitchens and has developed
40 restaurant brands, each generating an estimated additional $1 million per
outlet. These include Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Krispy Rice
inspired by chef Katsuya Uechi, Cicci di Carne by globally renowned butcher
Dario Cecchini, El Pollo Verde by chef Dani Garcia, Sa'Moto with chef Masaharu
Morimoto, In a Bun, Plant Nation and more.

Lurra Capital Founder and CEO Tyron Birkmeir, and deal partner Giovanni
Agostinelli, have been invited to the C3 Advisory Board, alongside existing
members Ron Burkle, Egon Durban and Greg Mondre of Silverlake Capital, Ari
Ojalvo of REEF Technology, David Simon of Simon Property Group, JJ Dudum of
Discovery Land Company, and Sofia Vergara amongst others.

As a strategic investment, this funding will support C3's rapid growth in a few
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C3, the Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform, Secures $10 Million in Strategic Investment from Swiss-based Private Capital Investment Firm Lurra Capital Lurra Capital's Investment will Support C3's Growing Infrastructure as the Platform Continues to Revolutionize the Restaurant Industry as a Leading Omnichannel Solution to Food-Tech The Strategic Partnership Unlocks Additional Opportunities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
M-net ist der erste klimaneutrale Telekommunikationsanbieter in Deutschland (FOTO)
next@acer: Acer erweitert sein Angebot an nachhaltigen Vero-Produkten (FOTO)
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd investiert als strategischer Hauptinvestor in NexWafe
EANS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / RBI: Extraordinary General Meeting on 10 November 2021 / ...
EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV announces redemption of the NC6 Hybrid Notes 2015
Infosys: Growth accelerates in Q2 with resilient operating margins
Fast zwei Drittel der weltweiten Vermarkter ändern ihre kreative Arbeit als Folge der ...
next@acer: Acer präsentiert ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs(TM) Edition für 3D-Entwickler (FOTO)
CrowdStrike gründet mit führenden SaaS-, Cloud- und Sicherheitsanbietern die neue ...
WaterIQ Technologies(TM) taucht auf der WEFTEC 2021 aus dem Verborgenen auf und kündigt drei ...
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
UmweltBank vor Kapitalerhöhung (FOTO)
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
Asservato-Umfrage: Große Unsicherheit bei der Lagerung von Edelmetallen (1) 
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:44 UhrÖffnung Thailands für geimpfte Touristen aus fünf Ländern bestätigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:43 UhrDGAP-News: Precisis schließt 20 Millionen Euro Finanzierungsrunde für seine bioelektrische Hirnstimulation ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:43 UhrDGAP-News: Precisis concludes funding round of €20 million for its bioelectric brain stimulation system
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:43 UhrNo. 17 2021 Major shareholder announcement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:43 UhrFirst Quantum Announces New $2.925 Billion Syndicated Bank Facility
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:42 UhrVEH AG - ISIN DE0007600108: Ungeprüfte Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen zum 3. Quartal 2021
Valora Effekten Handel | Weitere Nachrichten
12:42 UhrZahlen der Netzagentur: Lichtblick im stockenden Windenergie-Ausbau
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:41 UhrDeutsche Anleihen legen weiter zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:40 UhrGlänzender Marktstart, erfolgreiche IAA, große Pläne: Auktions- und Lifestyleplattform CooleKarren.com mischt den Markt auf (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
12:40 UhrKfW Research: Doppelt bis dreifach höhere Investitionen in IT und Digitalisierung nötig
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen