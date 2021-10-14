checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 14.1 MW solar park in the Netherlands

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 14.1 MW solar park in the Netherlands

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Purchase agreement signed for 14.1 MW solar park in the Netherlands

Gruenwald (14.10.2021/12:05) - Today, Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) signed a purchase agreement to acquire a 14.1 MW solar park in the Netherlands. The solar park was developed by the Company's strategic partner, Pacifico Energy Partners GmbH. The solar park is currently under construction and expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The purchase agreement is based on an enterprise value of approximately EUR 14.5 million, including senior project financing. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place in a timely manner.

Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

 

Disclaimer

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. We will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will we reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and we do not assume any obligation to do so. We do not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

