Gofore appoints Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and Juha Virtanen as Director of Digital Services Development 

Digital transformation consultancy Gofore Plc has appointed Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and member of the Group Executive Management Team. Juha Virtanen, previously holding the position as Director of Sales and Customer Value, will take the lead as Director of Digital Services Development at Gofore, continuing as member of the Executive Management Team. Both appointments will come into effect as of 14 October 2021.

“I warmly welcome Riikka to the Executive Management Team and congratulate Juha on his new position. With these appointments we want to ensure the execution of Gofore’s growth strategy in the best possible way. We want to be a company that is constantly evolving, and these changes in management positions help us to achieve this target. Enthusiasm and new ideas support our vision to be one of the most significant digital transformation consultancies in Europe”, says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore.

Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen has been working at Gofore as a consultant and in sales since 2016. Previously, Vilminko-Heikkinen has been responsible for the business and sales development in public sector. Prior to joining Gofore, she has been working for the City of Tampere and developing the information architecture there. Vilminko-Heikkinen has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Information Management.

”My new role inspires me. We can help our customers to thrive by combining the strengths of Gofore’s services from different business areas. Gofore has been contributing to several large projects that have been building Finland’s digital foundation. We have been able to build a sustainable digital everyday life, which is something we want to take to the international markets as well. The social welfare and health care reform in Finland is a great opportunity for our company to renew the digital services affecting everyday life of Finnish people. Thanks to Gofore’s strong expertise and services, we can bring modern thinking and concrete solutions to support the reform”, Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen comments her appointment.