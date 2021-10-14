checkAd

Gofore Plc Gofore appoints Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and Juha Virtanen as Director of Digital Services Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2021, 12:10  |  42   |   |   

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 OCTOBER 2021 AT 13:10

Gofore appoints Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and Juha Virtanen as Director of Digital Services Development 

Digital transformation consultancy Gofore Plc has appointed Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and member of the Group Executive Management Team. Juha Virtanen, previously holding the position as Director of Sales and Customer Value, will take the lead as Director of Digital Services Development at Gofore, continuing as member of the Executive Management Team. Both appointments will come into effect as of 14 October 2021. 

“I warmly welcome Riikka to the Executive Management Team and congratulate Juha on his new position. With these appointments we want to ensure the execution of Gofore’s growth strategy in the best possible way. We want to be a company that is constantly evolving, and these changes in management positions help us to achieve this target. Enthusiasm and new ideas support our vision to be one of the most significant digital transformation consultancies in Europe”, says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore. 

Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen has been working at Gofore as a consultant and in sales since 2016. Previously, Vilminko-Heikkinen has been responsible for the business and sales development in public sector. Prior to joining Gofore, she has been working for the City of Tampere and developing the information architecture there. Vilminko-Heikkinen has a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Information Management.

”My new role inspires me. We can help our customers to thrive by combining the strengths of Gofore’s services from different business areas. Gofore has been contributing to several large projects that have been building Finland’s digital foundation. We have been able to build a sustainable digital everyday life, which is something we want to take to the international markets as well. The social welfare and health care reform in Finland is a great opportunity for our company to renew the digital services affecting everyday life of Finnish people. Thanks to Gofore’s strong expertise and services, we can bring modern thinking and concrete solutions to support the reform”, Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen comments her appointment. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gofore Plc Gofore appoints Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and Juha Virtanen as Director of Digital Services Development GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 OCTOBER 2021 AT 13:10 Gofore appoints Riikka Vilminko-Heikkinen as Director of Sales and Customer Value and Juha Virtanen as Director of Digital Services Development  Digital transformation consultancy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
American Lithium announces $20M Private Placement
Invibes Advertising: Organic growth of +80% in Q3 2021 and +113% YTD as of September 30, 2021.
GitLab Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Principal Real Estate Investors Announce Joint Venture to ...
Element Fleet Management collaborates with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide access ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of ...
Vaccitech to Present an Update on Its Chronic HBV Infection Immunotherapeutic Program at The World ...
Cameco and Terrestrial Energy to Examine Partnerships for Deploying IMSR Generation IV Nuclear ...
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Seven LPL Financial Advisors Recognized by Forbes as Top Next-Gen Advisors
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...