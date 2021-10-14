checkAd

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Hamburg (ots) - 5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in
Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared
towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmental
impact and more comfortable driving are being deployed worldwide on a large
scale. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and its members showed the latest
developments during ITS World Congress in Hamburg.

5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving

Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fully
connected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles and
infrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through direct
communication mode (not requiring network coverage) or mobile network
communications mode, creating a real-time connection between all road users.

Many automotive services can be supported by the current global cellular
standard LTE-4G, seen as an essential foundation for further progress. Millions
of vehicles on the continent are connected via 4G-LTE already, and industry
analysts estimate that over 70% of all new vehicles sold are now 4G equipped.
That said, 5G-V2X will enable more advanced connected mobility services and
offer a clear path to automated driving - while maintaining service-level
interoperability with pre-existing LTE-V2X vehicles.

5GAA will help prepare tomorrow with the ITS Directive revision, advocating a
neutral approach on technology. Given the strong momentum in China and in the
United-States, Europe needs a future-proof framework to stay in a leading role
globally. Indeed, advanced driving is taking shape globally. At the moment,
China is the only country that has 5G Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)
enabled vehicles commercially available on the market. To this date, 14 C-V2X
vehicle models are commercialized. In the United States, Ford has committed to
deploy C-V2X in all new vehicle models from early 2022. In Europe, 5G-powered
vehicles are foreseen to hit the market still this year thanks to BMW.

"When applied to the automotive field, 5G will have the most revolutionary
impact by saving millions of lives and reducing accidents on roads", 5GAA CTO
Maxime Flament said. "The combination of long- range and short-range
connectivity C-V2X offers, delivers the optimal setup for safety and efficiency
of traffic, in addition to improving environmental footprints." Global
deployment of C-V2X technology will have a sustainable impact in the world.

In the next two to three years, 5GAA expects to see mass deployment of C-V2X use
cases geared towards improving traffic efficiency and road safety around the
