Hamburg (ots) - 5G-powered vehicles are foreseen to hit the market this year in

Europe. More and more advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) use cases geared

towards enhanced road safety, improved traffic efficiency, greener environmental

impact and more comfortable driving are being deployed worldwide on a large

scale. The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) and its members showed the latest

developments during ITS World Congress in Hamburg.



5G-V2X spearheading the path to automated driving





Today, the 5G-V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) technology already enables fullyconnected and automated mobility with LTE-V2X technology. Vehicles andinfrastructure can exchange relevant information via LTE-V2X through directcommunication mode (not requiring network coverage) or mobile networkcommunications mode, creating a real-time connection between all road users.Many automotive services can be supported by the current global cellularstandard LTE-4G, seen as an essential foundation for further progress. Millionsof vehicles on the continent are connected via 4G-LTE already, and industryanalysts estimate that over 70% of all new vehicles sold are now 4G equipped.That said, 5G-V2X will enable more advanced connected mobility services andoffer a clear path to automated driving - while maintaining service-levelinteroperability with pre-existing LTE-V2X vehicles.5GAA will help prepare tomorrow with the ITS Directive revision, advocating aneutral approach on technology. Given the strong momentum in China and in theUnited-States, Europe needs a future-proof framework to stay in a leading roleglobally. Indeed, advanced driving is taking shape globally. At the moment,China is the only country that has 5G Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X)enabled vehicles commercially available on the market. To this date, 14 C-V2Xvehicle models are commercialized. In the United States, Ford has committed todeploy C-V2X in all new vehicle models from early 2022. In Europe, 5G-poweredvehicles are foreseen to hit the market still this year thanks to BMW."When applied to the automotive field, 5G will have the most revolutionaryimpact by saving millions of lives and reducing accidents on roads", 5GAA CTOMaxime Flament said. "The combination of long- range and short-rangeconnectivity C-V2X offers, delivers the optimal setup for safety and efficiencyof traffic, in addition to improving environmental footprints." Globaldeployment of C-V2X technology will have a sustainable impact in the world.In the next two to three years, 5GAA expects to see mass deployment of C-V2X usecases geared towards improving traffic efficiency and road safety around the