ROK Resources Releases Florence Property Reserves Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESREGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of an independent reserves …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of an independent reserves evaluation of its recently acquired Florence Asset, effective August 31st, 2021, in compliance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "Florence Property Report").

The Florence Property Report does not include the Company's existing corporate reserve base at Glen Ewen, which was evaluated at December 31st, 2020 by GLJ and press released on February 24th, 2021.