checkAd

ROK Resources Releases Florence Property Reserves Update

Autor: Accesswire
14.10.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESREGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of an independent reserves …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of an independent reserves evaluation of its recently acquired Florence Asset, effective August 31st, 2021, in compliance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "Florence Property Report").

The Florence Property Report does not include the Company's existing corporate reserve base at Glen Ewen, which was evaluated at December 31st, 2020 by GLJ and press released on February 24th, 2021.

Florence Property Report

The Florence Property Report, prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), evaluated assets in Southeast Saskatchewan (the "Florence Asset") that ROK acquired effective April 1st, 2021 for cash consideration of $4.0 million plus 4,250,000 ROK Class B Common Shares. The net present value of net future revenues, (net of royalties, operating costs, and capital expenditures, including asset retirement obligations) before income tax, discounted at 10% ("NPV 10%") of the total proved plus probable reserves is estimated at $16.2 million, or $0.22 per outstanding basic share.

Summary of Gross Oil and Gas Reserves and Net Present Value of Revenue:

Before Income Taxes as of August 31, 2021 - Forecast Prices and Costs

NPV 10%
($ million)

NPV per Boe1
$ / boe

Proved Developed Producing

$1.94

$22.83

Total Proved

$7.22

$20.46

Proved Plus Probable

$16.18

$22.88

  1. Florence Property Report used Sproule price forecast effective August 31, 2021

Summary of Florence Property Report Gross Oil and Gas Reserves:

Seite 1 von 4
ROK Resources Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROK Resources Releases Florence Property Reserves Update NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESREGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) is pleased to announce the completion of an independent reserves …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Harness The Power To Change Your Life; Yager Training Shares How Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Advanced Stage “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Charge Announces Agreement With Patton Wings, Inc., To Install Charge Powerbanks at Select ...
Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCPK: DREM) retains Century 21 Action Plus Realty as Preferred ...
Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery ...
FAVO Group, LLC as Manager of FAVO Capital, Inc. Appoints Vaughan Korte as New Chief Financial ...
Vertical Exploration Secures 100% Ownership of the St-Onge Wollastonite Project
Marketing WorldWide Corporation Acquires an Operational, User-Focused Crypto Mining Ecosystem
Insurtech Openly Expands to the West Coast, Bringing Comprehensive and Transparent Homeowners ...
WEED, Inc. (OTC:BUDZ) Creates HEMP BioSciences Inc. to Invest, Research, Cultivate and Develop New ...
Titel
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
Blender Bites Launches Easy Smoothie Innovation at Costco Wholesales in Eastern Canadian Region
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21ROK Resources Announces Encouraging Lithium Results
Accesswire | Analysen