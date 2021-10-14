checkAd

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.10.2021, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel
Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer

14.10.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, October 14, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer, effective today. In this newly created role, Mr. Walsh will be responsible for business development, including strategic partnering opportunities, and will become part of the executive management team of Immunic.

"Patrick is a seasoned business development executive who has spent his career helping to successfully build a number of public biopharmaceutical companies. He brings to Immunic extensive leadership in building companies through strategic partnerships and non-dilutive funding," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "I am pleased to welcome Patrick to our executive team and look forward to leveraging his experience as we work to realize the full potential of our clinical programs."

Mr. Walsh joins Immunic from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Business Development and completed an array of strategic transactions, including multiple partnerships, in-licenses, non-dilutive financings, and a merger. Mr. Walsh was previously in Corporate Development at AVEO Oncology, during which time he worked on all aspects of business development. Earlier in his career, he was a consultant to life science companies with Capgemini SE and was on the healthcare investment banking team at Leerink Partners (now SVB Leerink).

Mr. Walsh holds both an M.S. in molecular, cellular and developmental biology and an MBA from the University of Michigan and a B.A. in biology and economics from Colby College.

"I am thrilled to be part of Immunic's very talented team," said Mr. Walsh. "I hope to leverage my experience to advance the development and commercial potential of the company's extraordinary wealth of assets, including three clinical-stage candidates and several promising preclinical compounds, to reinforce our mission to bring innovative, safe and easy-to-use treatment options to patients in need."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer 14.10.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Year-end Pre-Close Trading Statement
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Holding(s) in Company
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Neue Rekorde bei Umsatz, Ergebnissen und Profitabilität
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erzielt Auftragseingang von über 1,8 Gigawatt im dritten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Mynaric und H3 HATS melden Erfolg mit weltweit erstem industrialisierten optischen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Roche erhält von US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA den Status Therapiedurchbruch ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap und Viridian werden sich auf der Expo 2020 vorstellen
DGAP-News: flatex next 3.0 verbessert Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Informationszugang auf Deutschlands ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES