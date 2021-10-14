DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel Immunic, Inc. Appoints Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer 14.10.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEW YORK, October 14, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced the appointment of Patrick Walsh as Chief Business Officer, effective today. In this newly created role, Mr. Walsh will be responsible for business development, including strategic partnering opportunities, and will become part of the executive management team of Immunic.

"Patrick is a seasoned business development executive who has spent his career helping to successfully build a number of public biopharmaceutical companies. He brings to Immunic extensive leadership in building companies through strategic partnerships and non-dilutive funding," stated Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic. "I am pleased to welcome Patrick to our executive team and look forward to leveraging his experience as we work to realize the full potential of our clinical programs."

Mr. Walsh joins Immunic from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Business Development and completed an array of strategic transactions, including multiple partnerships, in-licenses, non-dilutive financings, and a merger. Mr. Walsh was previously in Corporate Development at AVEO Oncology, during which time he worked on all aspects of business development. Earlier in his career, he was a consultant to life science companies with Capgemini SE and was on the healthcare investment banking team at Leerink Partners (now SVB Leerink).

Mr. Walsh holds both an M.S. in molecular, cellular and developmental biology and an MBA from the University of Michigan and a B.A. in biology and economics from Colby College.

"I am thrilled to be part of Immunic's very talented team," said Mr. Walsh. "I hope to leverage my experience to advance the development and commercial potential of the company's extraordinary wealth of assets, including three clinical-stage candidates and several promising preclinical compounds, to reinforce our mission to bring innovative, safe and easy-to-use treatment options to patients in need."