Maximus Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

14.10.2021, 12:30   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus (NYSE: MMS) has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our confidence, strategies and initiatives and our expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, liquidity, market demand or the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2020, and found on maximus.com. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

28.09.21Navient, Maximus Announce Proposal to Transfer Federal Student Loan Servicing Contract, Pending Government Approval
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Maximus Named to Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21John J. Haley Succeeds Peter B. Pond as Chair of Maximus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten