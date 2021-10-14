checkAd

NICE Named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation for the Fourth Consecutive Year in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation for the fourth successive year in the RPA Technology Provider Landscape of the PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 report by Everest Group. NICE was recognized for its commercial and sales model, gaining the top score among all leaders evaluated in the report. In addition to NICE’s collaborative approach with customers, the assessment also cites the company’s strong focus on developing robust cloud capabilities to enable enterprises to unlock the full benefits of cloud deployments. For a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

“NICE has earned its position as a Leader for the fourth successive time on Everest Group’s RPA Products PEAK Matrix, as a result of its strong vision and strategy, customer support, depth and breadth of its product capabilities, and its thought leadership in attended RPA,” said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. “Continued investments in embedding AI to enhance RPA functionalities, integrating its Automation Studio with Automation Finder to enable new capabilities such as Click-to-Automate, and transitioning to a microservices-based product architecture highlight the company’s focus on innovation.”

Among the additional areas for which NICE was commended via top scores were deployment and maintenance and vision and strategy, contributing to its leadership across the vision and capability section. Everest Group also recognized NICE’s “collaborative approach and strong intent to receive client feedback to shape product roadmap, customer support, integration and other IA technologies” and “embedded analytics capability.” NICE’s rich experience in key verticals, including BFSI, telecom, public sector and healthcare and its market share across major geographies including North America and Europe were also highlighted in the report.

Notably, the report cites a variety of features as key strengths, including NICE’s attended automation capabilities, its built-in AI capabilities for voice/chat interaction analysis in near real-time through a pre-built integration with its NLP engine, text and speech analytics, AI-based computer-vision technology, and its embedded analytics capability. Also highlighted is NICE RPA’s in-house task mining capability within Automation Finder that identifies automation opportunities and generates workflows by directly importing process maps into the design studio.

