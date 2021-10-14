CoinShares Announces Renaming of the “Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index”

ST. HELIER, Jersey, October 14, 2021 -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“CoinShares”), Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, today announces that the “Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index” will be renamed the “CoinShares Blockchain Global Equity Index”. This marks the successful integration of the Elwood Asset Management business into CoinShares, following the acquisition on July 6, 2021.



The name change will take effect on October 15, 2021.