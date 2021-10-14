checkAd

No. 17 2021 Major shareholder announcement

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Solar A/S hereby announces that RWC Asset Management LLP has informed Solar that following its sale of Solar shares on 12 October 2021, RWC Asset Management LLP’s holding is now below 5%.

 

 

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of more than DKK 11.5bn in 2020 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

