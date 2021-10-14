DigitalBridge Appoints Matt Evans as Head of Europe

Mr. Evans is a highly experienced global infrastructure investor, bringing more than two decades of relevant industry and transaction expertise to DigitalBridge. During his nine-year tenure at AMP Capital, he was responsible for all investments in the digital infrastructure sector and successfully led the acquisitions of Axion, eNet, Everstream, Expedient and Towercom, among others.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment, effective as of mid November, of Matthew Evans as Managing Director, Head of Europe, overseeing the growth of the Company’s European investment management business.

In his new role, Mr. Evans will work alongside the existing DigitalBridge European team with a focus on the origination of new investment opportunities in the European market as well as lending his expertise to provide ongoing support for DigitalBridge’s existing investments.

“I am pleased to welcome an executive of Matt’s caliber to lead DigitalBridge’s European efforts,” said Marc Ganzi, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalBridge. “Matt has an impressive track record in global digital infrastructure investment, and we are confident in his ability to support the significant growth of our portfolio and further develop our footprint.”

“I am excited to be joining the DigitalBridge team at such a pivotal time,” said Mr. Evans. “I have long admired DigitalBridge’s strong reputation across the digital infrastructure landscape and look forward to working closely with this talented team as the Company continues to extend its reach across the European market.”

About Matt Evans

Mr. Evans brings more than two decades of experience in global infrastructure investment. He most recently served as Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, Co-Head of Origination and Co-Head of Europe at AMP Capital. During his tenure, he was responsible for the firm’s successful investments including Axion, Expedient, Everstream Solutions, eNet and Towercom. Before joining AMP Capital in 2013, Mr. Evans spent 14 years at Macquarie Capital Advisors in various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Managing Director of the Telecoms, Media, Entertainment and Technology Group in EMEA. Mr. Evans has a Bachelor of Science degree and a Bachelor of Arts with Honours from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.